It’s predictably, wildly polarized, and very raw:

The left of center vs. the right of center.

Horror and rage on the left, a kind of curious ICE apologia and defensiveness on the right.

I’m on a different path altogether.

First, my not at all important opinion:

Based on the videos from Minneapolis, taken at face value, (as nothing should be taken) I personally do not see anything that would necessitate the ICE officer to shoot. I don’t personally see it, but I wouldn’t base anything on that. The video makes no sense to me, quite apart from all political blinders one may have in either direction.

I wondered simply how an ICE officer could do something like this, with so little provocation. She was blocking the street, yes, she was asked to get out of the car but attempted to drive off, yes. Still, the video’s events don’t follow a rational sequence. (To my mind.) I don’t see how his life was in danger. But all seeing is subjective and incomplete.



It seems almost like he is under some kind of MK Ultra spell.

Or am I insufficiently understanding of the situation he found himself in? His conduct is very odd.

That’s my word: “Odd.”



I began to wonder.

The footage is decontextualized. It starts just as the very bad events unfold, to the second. Feels like somebody said: “Action!”

It has some of the queasy frequencies of a PSY OP, which is not the same as saying “It didn’t happen.”



It is simply the observation that what allegedly happened in Minneapolis on Jan 7 has massive disruptive potential—the nation may be, not for the first time, on the brink of civil war. On January 5th, US Postal workers got this letter, preparing them for what sounds like civil unrest:





So I forged ahead, looking some things up, at risk of being a bad person, for “asking questions.”



Below are my initial questions, initial reporting, (in blue) and observations—nothing proven.

Everything could have a perfectly reasonable explanation.





At the moment, I can’t locate any murders in Minneapolis in the last 7 days; That does not mean there weren’t any.

I contacted local Minneapolis authorities to ask for the most thorough and up to date crime statistics for the city. I did this after searching several, including the one the local 311 number said was the most accurate, “Crime Dashboard.” This is what I found:

No homicides for last 7 days on this particular website, last 7 days. By contrast, this is what the 28 day chart looks like:





Same website, we see “0” homicides in 2026.



Non negligent, negligent, and justifiable: All show 0.

The Minneapolis police official I spoke to told me this website, “Crime Dashboard,” from which I have drawn these images, is kept up to date “constantly.”

She said “constantly.”

This was the website she said keeps the up to the minute crime statistics for Minneapolis. It was the same one I had found before I called, but nevertheless I asked her to email it to me, just to be certain she meant the same site I had already looked at. She did not say there could be a “lag.”

All of this could mean nothing.

It’s a journalistic sin to lean too heavily on any one data point. But it’s not a sin to open a can of questions as one goes, in the spirit of looking into anomalies.

So all I’m saying at present is: “This is all a little odd. A little too perfect, in the George Floyd 2.0 sense.”



Maybe by tomorrow the chart will show “1.”

Maybe it will all add up.



One more thing that makes no sense:



But why did Renee’s wife Rebecca not ride in the ambulance? Or try to be making her way to the hospital? Because she had the dog? Somebody could have kept the dog, baby sat the dog, surely.

I don’t get it.

The two women below—who are they? There are numerous images of Renee, none resemble one another. The woman in the gray hat, she has hair.

Evidently, the “Renee” in red lipstick is not her. Still, even the NY Post ran it, as her.

New York Post story.



This image below of Renee’s wife, Rebecca, seems to me to be a lot heavier, and with very short hair. And the jacket is blue, whereas in the car photo, it’s more brown—and in no way resembles her.

The photo above is taken when? We are told she filmed the incident from the curb and was never in the passenger seat of the car.

The man heard on this video below says they took the body down the street, ie removed it from the car. Is that normal?



It can’t be.



And no ambulance heard or seen.

News articles say Rebecca is covered in blood. One sees her only from the back and from the side; One sees no blood.



NY Post print story here. (I don’t agree with The NY Post that the ICE officer was “just doing his job.” His job should have been, first, not to shoot anybody in a departing vehicle. Some see in the video that Good had “weaponized” her vehicle. I fail to see that. But I do question her instinct to drive away when ICE officers approached. Most people would stop and get out. But all of this is speculative.

Photo of Rebecca and Renee: Both with short hair. At one point they moved to Canada, it is reported—after Trump got re-elected. They moved around a lot, and as Rebecca said to the man asking her if she needs to contact family: “We’re new around here.”



Renee Nicole Good had no profession, and a scant record of any kind of employment, apart from “poet—” a calling not known for paying any bills.

Here’s one of two online videos of Timothy Macklin, (in baseball cap) said to be an ex husband of Renee, a retired Air Force veteran with 14 years in the military, and a comedian. He speaks of getting his second Pfizer shot, and having no ill effects. He is said to have died in 2023, and that he was the father of Renee’s youngest child. There are two videos of him talking about nothing much on podcasts with other dudes, but no videos of his stand up. No social media accounts for his parents, that I could find.

Macklin’s obituary, with no mention of Renee. They were divorced at the time he died. That could explain it.

Her first husband says she was not at all an activist, but a devout Christian.

Link to Renee Good’s 2020 Poetry prize.

“I’ve donated Bibles to thrift stores.”



Renee must have swiftly changed political stripes entirely, between her last husband and her next marriage, to Rebecca.

Clip here.







It could all be perfectly natural.

Just a matter of the extreme good luck of Tim Waltz, to have an ICE officer do the worst thing imaginable, just as his state, he himself, and his staff, were coming under federal scrutiny for fraud,

Link.

Do Mayors normally curse like this at press conferences?







Catherine Austin Fitts takes a similar view:











Lastly: I do hope I have not been in any way disrespectful to any of the people involved in this.

I wish Trump and Homan gave categorical orders to all the ICE agents to not shoot anybody, under just about any circumstances, with the possible exception of approaching men with loaded weapons pointed at them.

The whole ICE thing was always an accident waiting to happen.

Now the nation is in yet another free-fall.

Always, it seems, the trouble starts in Minneapolis.

