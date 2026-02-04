“From all this you’d imagine, that there must be something learned.”

—Pete Townshend

Slit Skirts

Owen Benjamin has a tollbooth which asks that (in this case, I ask) you “get past” being offended by slurs against gays, Jews, and countless other groups.

My method with him is to “get past” all that because he uses his blunt force candor to break what he rightly calls “spells.” He reveals the “wizards” in our midst, and asks us to “slay” them for our own liberation. It can’t be done with more decorum, I guess. So be it.

That said, I ask that you accept that I present this as a very potent deconstruction of the Bitcoin “spell” and not throw the baby out with the offensive bathwater. I’m not endorsing “slurs” or profanity, I’m saying he is pointing to much deeper “spells” than most. This is the part of Greek tragedy where truth is revealed (reversal and recognition) and wisdom comes at the cost of lost blindness, which also conferred “innocence.” It’s painful, scary, and hopefully liberating.

Link here.

Personally, I was never smart enough to understand what Bitcoin was.

If you are pro-Bitcoin, and want to counter this argument, feel free. You may get the last laugh, for all we know.

Owen Benjamin, on a lighter note, does not believe Hellen Keller was real.

(Rather, a PSY OP to push socialist internationalism, feminism, eugenics—)

Or panda bears. “I think they were made to clear bamboo.”

This is the Twilight Zone, between “comedy” and the part of tragedy where Oedipus attacks his own eyes.

Everything is revealed in these latest Epstein files. It will take time to locate, interpret, fathom, weep, and eventually rethink everything we believed, but especially the notion that all the famous wizards and heroes deserved our spellbound wonder at any level.

(I assume you’ve seen the Deepak Chopra emails—just to cite one of a million awakenings.)

People say there are no viruses. I would say: “Viruses were deployed as bio-wizards. They only have power if you allow it.” So yes, they don’t “exist.”

So what about Bitcoin?

Similar phenomenon.

New Age wise men do not exist. Socialist heroes do no exist. Jeffrey Epstein, as marketed, did not exist.

What’s happening is we are returning to ourselves—no more outsourcing, surrendering, awe, wonder, or believing we were too limited or stupid to trust our own logic and instincts. That’s the silver lining.

More profanity/slurs here, more apologies for that, but yes, the calculator/Rockefeller bit was a moment of almost unreal comedic relief from the Epstein mythos.

Link here.