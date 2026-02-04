The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

About Owen, the Comedian: Dave Chappelle is funnier, though not by much.

About Owen, the Prophet: Marshall McLuhan was more bitter than Owen, but Owen has better students and followers.

About Owen, the Musician: Stevie Wonder is better, but Owen has a handicap, so the comparison is hardly fair.

Blaise Pascal is an old-modern philosopher. His face resembles a panda bear face. A heavy hitter, with the style of a softy. He wrote "when our logic and intuition agree, we are always right".

In my opinion, the people of this century need to discover Pascal and his epoch, marked by extreme conflicts and extreme ambition. We have been intoxicated by pessimism and bad logic for 200 years. Owen is a force against pessimism. He deserves praise for that.

Crypto was discovered in documents as early as 1997, it's been in the works for a very long time and its entire purpose is to eventually slither its way around our necks in the form of CBDCs and permanently enslave us:

Here is a high quality comprehensive and comprehensible breakdown of just how that snake is slithering around our gullets:

HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs - Here is How: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14 [15mins]

Many of those early entrants into the crypto space became millionaires with nothing but good feelings that they champion with a megaphone everywhere they can, transforming the reputation of the burgeoning and planned for tools of the entire world's slavery into a legendary good and highly sought after treasure.

They were enriched on purpose to be the pied pipers...This was a part of the plan...

