"Minus The Profanity, We Have Here A Solid Refutation Of Cryptocurrency."
Owen Benjamin on Bitcoin, Helen Keller, Panda Bears, and Epstein's Calculator Wizardry (From The Dead Serious To The Comedic)
“From all this you’d imagine, that there must be something learned.”
—Pete Townshend
Slit Skirts
Owen Benjamin has a tollbooth which asks that (in this case, I ask) you “get past” being offended by slurs against gays, Jews, and countless other groups.
My method with him is to “get past” all that because he uses his blunt force candor to break what he rightly calls “spells.” He reveals the “wizards” in our midst, and asks us to “slay” them for our own liberation. It can’t be done with more decorum, I guess. So be it.
That said, I ask that you accept that I present this as a very potent deconstruction of the Bitcoin “spell” and not throw the baby out with the offensive bathwater. I’m not endorsing “slurs” or profanity, I’m saying he is pointing to much deeper “spells” than most. This is the part of Greek tragedy where truth is revealed (reversal and recognition) and wisdom comes at the cost of lost blindness, which also conferred “innocence.” It’s painful, scary, and hopefully liberating.
Link here.
Personally, I was never smart enough to understand what Bitcoin was.
If you are pro-Bitcoin, and want to counter this argument, feel free. You may get the last laugh, for all we know.
Owen Benjamin, on a lighter note, does not believe Hellen Keller was real.
(Rather, a PSY OP to push socialist internationalism, feminism, eugenics—)
Or panda bears. “I think they were made to clear bamboo.”
This is the Twilight Zone, between “comedy” and the part of tragedy where Oedipus attacks his own eyes.
Everything is revealed in these latest Epstein files. It will take time to locate, interpret, fathom, weep, and eventually rethink everything we believed, but especially the notion that all the famous wizards and heroes deserved our spellbound wonder at any level.
(I assume you’ve seen the Deepak Chopra emails—just to cite one of a million awakenings.)
People say there are no viruses. I would say: “Viruses were deployed as bio-wizards. They only have power if you allow it.” So yes, they don’t “exist.”
So what about Bitcoin?
Similar phenomenon.
New Age wise men do not exist. Socialist heroes do no exist. Jeffrey Epstein, as marketed, did not exist.
What’s happening is we are returning to ourselves—no more outsourcing, surrendering, awe, wonder, or believing we were too limited or stupid to trust our own logic and instincts. That’s the silver lining.
More profanity/slurs here, more apologies for that, but yes, the calculator/Rockefeller bit was a moment of almost unreal comedic relief from the Epstein mythos.
Link here.
About Owen, the Comedian: Dave Chappelle is funnier, though not by much.
About Owen, the Prophet: Marshall McLuhan was more bitter than Owen, but Owen has better students and followers.
About Owen, the Musician: Stevie Wonder is better, but Owen has a handicap, so the comparison is hardly fair.
Blaise Pascal is an old-modern philosopher. His face resembles a panda bear face. A heavy hitter, with the style of a softy. He wrote "when our logic and intuition agree, we are always right".
In my opinion, the people of this century need to discover Pascal and his epoch, marked by extreme conflicts and extreme ambition. We have been intoxicated by pessimism and bad logic for 200 years. Owen is a force against pessimism. He deserves praise for that.
Crypto was discovered in documents as early as 1997, it's been in the works for a very long time and its entire purpose is to eventually slither its way around our necks in the form of CBDCs and permanently enslave us:
Here is a high quality comprehensive and comprehensible breakdown of just how that snake is slithering around our gullets:
HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs - Here is How: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14 [15mins]
Many of those early entrants into the crypto space became millionaires with nothing but good feelings that they champion with a megaphone everywhere they can, transforming the reputation of the burgeoning and planned for tools of the entire world's slavery into a legendary good and highly sought after treasure.
They were enriched on purpose to be the pied pipers...This was a part of the plan...