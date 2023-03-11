Missing Virus Part 2: When Christine Massey Made FOIA Requests To At Least 211 Institutions To Ask If There Exists An Unadulterated Sample of SARS Cov 2 from a Diseased Patient
The Results Were Inexplicable, Or Possibly Shocking, Or Both
“211 health/science institutions globally all failed to cite even 1 record of “SARS-COV-2” purification, by anyone, anywhere, ever. “
From Massey’s site, link here.
Below you will find two in depth interviews with Christine Massey, on how she came to do this work.
Video: Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? Interview with Christine Massey
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.