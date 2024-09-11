Share this postMonarch Watch: What Was The Occult Purpose Of George W. Bush's Visit With School Children on 9/11, 2001? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMonarch Watch: What Was The Occult Purpose Of George W. Bush's Visit With School Children on 9/11, 2001? And Why Did "They" Ever Release This Utterly Creepy Video? And What Exactly Is Wrong With G.W. Bush's Face?Celia FarberSep 11, 202485Share this postMonarch Watch: What Was The Occult Purpose Of George W. Bush's Visit With School Children on 9/11, 2001? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther102ShareClip here.85Share this postMonarch Watch: What Was The Occult Purpose Of George W. Bush's Visit With School Children on 9/11, 2001? celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther102SharePrevious
It was “cover” propaganda for W to be ‘found’ unawares and reading sweet little books to children at the time of the towers being sabotaged. Pure propaganda: ‘Look at our leader meeting with innocent kids while our country was getting attacked by monsters….’
It’s a trauma based mind control staple. They use juxtaposing imagery to cement home a narrative and to make the bad guys (in this case W) look good, and demonize the labeled bad guys (“the Arab attackers”) as the object of everyone’s anger…that’s how you get the people behind starting a war and losing their rights.
Yes there is a video by a real General (I need to find the link) where he says that the 4 planes did go to Westover AFB, some pilots may have been complicit, but most people were killed there and cremated at the CIA place in Virginia. Those planes hitting the tower were either drones or CGI. A missile hit the Pentagon. All this confirmed by a real General.