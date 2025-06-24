The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose's avatar
Rose
2h

This is so welcome, especially today~i'm still working and it was a hard one , with mind-bending problems. I am now sitting here, with a glass of red wine and floating away. How did you know? LOL~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2h

delicious. perfect balance of starry and austere

since you're in spain, Celia here's one of my favorite spaniards https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYL-PecB8Ko

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture