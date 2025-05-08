On an email list about this—the appointment of Casey Means, and Nicole Shanahan’s Tweet—I wrote this comment tonight:



I agree with Catherine and Vera as well.

To some extent, we dreamed up an occult pharma deep state less ominous than the one we all have come so close to being killed by one way or another. It's as dark as can be imagined, and darker still.

Bobby breaks it all up, no matter what. The cat's out of the bag, permanently.

I also think this dreary implosion is a kind of predictable what-goes-up-must-come-down cycle that was was created by many, but likely programmed by social engineers we've never heard of.

The culture of post 2020 fame farming, hero minting, alt-health heroica that all got out of hand.

I'm kind of relieved that we seem to be at the end of the hero trances, and are as soberly on our own as we always were. It's a private matter--health. It's rooted in so many things from our whole lives, and the lives of our ancestors. It's not something the government can ever possibly improve for us.

Jack Kruse says the mystery figure pulling the strings is Susie Wiles.

The most damning thing about the Wiles siblings is their silence between 2020 and 2023. But even a compromised MAHA is way better than the pre-RFK Jr., pre TRAF, pre-Vaxxed (films,) dark ages.

We forget how much progress has been made in the culture, on the street, in the public awareness.

We need to make medical murder, murder, in a court of law. It's happening in Sweden, of all places. I've reported on a court case there over a 13 year old boy killed by Moderna, taken up by the medical criminal court of Gothenburg, as unintentional manslaughter.

We also urgently need to ban "public health" propaganda in mass media, which I think Bobby is on the trail of, with the banning of pharma ads. All CIA agents need to be identified. But above all, people just need to become sovereign agents of their health and that of their children. I recently coined the phrase MYHA--Make Yourself Healthy Again. Only we heal ourselves, when we decide to stop looking to heroic figures, who are indeed heroic, in many cases. But millions of heroic people, parents especially, also carry the heavy cloth of truth, in obscurity. The price they have paid is mind boggling.

It's happening.

"We lean toward freedom; So say the white sails."



--Tomas Tranströmer

Celia