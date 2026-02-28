Multiple Western Media Sources Report That Khameini Has Been Killed, Citing Israel And Trump, Not Their Own Reporting: Iranian Media Deny This And Say He Is "Actively Commanding The Field."
Absolutely Surreal Situation: What Kind Of War Correspondence Can Be Relied Upon? Major News Organizations Don't Seem To Have Their Own War Correspondents, Or Sources
AP:
Trump statement here:
Even if he’s dead, Iran will not fall. If Trump thinks his job is done, he’s gravely mistaken.
We live in a world ruled by monsters. I'm still surprised that Bibi didn't just deliver the State of the Union speech himself. He must have been busy, so he allowed Trump to fill in for him. : /
That the ONLY THING our two political parties can agree on - is shamelessly launching illegal immoral regime-change wars - speaks volumes about any delusions one might have that we can somehow - "vote our way" - out of this madness.