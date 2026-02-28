The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Dr.Who
2h

Even if he’s dead, Iran will not fall. If Trump thinks his job is done, he’s gravely mistaken.

Gary Weglarz
2h

We live in a world ruled by monsters. I'm still surprised that Bibi didn't just deliver the State of the Union speech himself. He must have been busy, so he allowed Trump to fill in for him. : /

That the ONLY THING our two political parties can agree on - is shamelessly launching illegal immoral regime-change wars - speaks volumes about any delusions one might have that we can somehow - "vote our way" - out of this madness.

23 more comments...

