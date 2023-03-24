My book’s birthday is today. I wanted to celebrate with you all, somehow. Only one hour and 10 mins left…
So I remembered I had a video of my family in Spain singing me happy birthday this past summer at a surprise birthday they threw for me, when the my son and daughter in law were still on honeymoon. (My son and daughter in law are visible on the cel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.