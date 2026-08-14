The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki's avatar
Vicki
1h

Hi Celia ( again ) This is such a good interview. I m a big fan of Blaine. He often appears on https://www.youtube.com/@RichDoesPolitics with other terrific guests. I feel the truth is finally coming to the surface. I hope you get to witness 'retribution'. All the Best. PS. SACRIFICE arrived today. All the Best.

Reply
Share
Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
21m

🇺🇸🗽

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture