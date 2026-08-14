I had the pleasure to be interviewed by Blaine Holt, a most fascinating person with a background as an army Brigadier General. It was my friend Guy Vantresca who made the introduction.

Here’s his bio, and Substack. Both of these gentlemen have had access to the inner workings, all the way to the top, in Blaine’s case, the Pentagon—private conversations with Kissinger, and tech elites. Both well worth listening to.

Our show is episode 48, linked here.