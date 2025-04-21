My sister and I found ourselves in the vicinity of the newly acquired apartment of her former college roommate and part-time friend. so we stopped in for a visit. At this point, I should mention that this particular friend of my sister was blind.

She had a very nice apartment. It was a decent sized one bedroom. One of the highlights in the living room was a very large fish tank. It had all the little painted rocks on the bottom. There was a treasure chest that inflated and opened up and released a bubble of air. There was the little diver guy with the hose running down to him that pushed air out of his helmet. There were plants. It was really quite beautiful.

At one point, my sister’s friend was in the kitchen and yelled to us asking if we would be so kind as to feed her fish. So of course, we obliged. As I was looking in the fish tank, I noticed a layer of food floating along the top, but I did not see any fish in the tank. After a few minutes of both my sister and myself searching the entirety of the tank, we reached the conclusion that they were absolutely no fish in this tank.

I went into the kitchen and, as gingerly as I could, told her that I wasn’t sure that she had as many fish in that tank as she may have thought that she had. She started laughing hysterically and told me that I was the first person who ever told her that. She said everybody else just sprinkled the food on the top and didn’t say anything.

My kind of person.

—Dale Peterson