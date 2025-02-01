“Love us when we are dirty, not when we are clean. Anyone will love us when we’re clean.”



― Dmitri Shostakovich



”Don’t worry about the mule going blind.”



—Barry Farber





Many have written and called me, I’ve been in several conversations, and yes, I heard it. I watched both hearings. I want to tell you what I think. Or, for now, what I think I think.



I know what Robert F. Kennedy thinks about vaccines and what he knows about vaccines, and so do you all. If anybody needs to be reminded, there are 1000 podcast interviews out there, including the biggest one on the planet—The Joe Rogan Experience.

My take may anger some and I may go hide in a gin mill tomorrow rather than face our comments section, but here goes:

I see Bobby’s Senate incantations “I support vaccines,” as mere empty, blank rhetoric offered up to a bunch of sub-literate, over-vaccinated ghouls about to have strokes on the Senate floor. You could say anything to these people, and they would deserve it. They deserve counterfeit, which is what they are. Their entire language is a counterfeit of real language.

Bobby’s strange utterances, belying all he knows and believes and and risked his life for, did not make me angry or feel betrayed. The more I think about it, the more I think it could even be taken as a form of absurdist theater, or comedy.

Something out of Bulgakov.

Something he tosses them to get them away from him. They are the kind of people who don’t care what anybody thinks—they want to hear their mantras spoken. Just spoken. Just repeated.

I find myself at 2:30 am, close to laughing, even, thinking about Bobby uttering these words, after the last 20 years of his life, his well documented death battle with the vaccine cultists. I sort of think he said it to deny them his actual thoughts and just start tossing Pharma-ghoul biscuits. Isn’t that freedom, of a kind?

You will accuse me of being an apologist, a pragmatist, or worse, but I even see a rare humor in it.

It’s all they deserve—empty phrases, their core mantras, repeated back, since they’re idiots, in trances, and just need to hear those words— in order not to have strokes, in order to thump and scream for their paymasters and handlers.

The point of the play was for them to demonstrate aggggresssion toward that Kennedy negro—a Kabuki theater for the most cowardly people God ever created. Why should he draw from his deepest well of knowledge? He should answer them barely at all.









“Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.”



Matthew 7:6-7 New King James Version (NKJV)



It’s all so absurd.



I don’t know why it didn't bother me. Maybe there’s something wrong with me.

I think he is driving them crazy, and winning. And again, those phrases are just dog biscuits. Possibly even mockery, which can only be detected by the intelligent.

As tempting as it is to throw heroes under buses…is it possible I might be right?

I certainly might be wrong.



Listen to this.





RFK Jr. is a change agent. I think that’s the right word. He’s powerful, oddly invincible, and vulnerable all at once, and this has them spooked. I never waste one moment worrying about him being some kind of controlled opposition. I have spoken to him in depth, since 2021, especially about vaccines and autism, and there is no way he is a fake. But what will be stripped from Original Bobby by the time he gets this onerous job is another matter, which I will leave it to others to cry over.

To me, the work is completed already.

The change has been set in motion, the horses have left the barn.

The genie never goes back into the bottle. And so on.

I am satisfied, and grateful—and this makes me a Kennedy loyalist, which is not the same as an apologist. I never, ever turn on somebody fighting with us in this war of ours, and anybody who does I consider a fink. Skepticism is way overrated, loyalty is way underrated—and the former would like to cast shadow on the latter.

Though I do think we should all stop obsessing over him, RFK Jr. has done more than anybody to set off real change, real awareness, at dinner tables, on subways, grocery stores, on streets, in people’s quiet thoughts. What difference does it make what he says, once he published this wrecking ball of a book, The Real Anthony Fauci, with its thousands of footnotes.

That was the point of no return, and the beginning of the breaking of the great spell.

Here’s what my sister Bibi wrote about it all, which speaks to my point:



Celia,

I've been destroyed about the hearings - so vicious! I’m SO angry. They are sadists, in addition to being criminals. Ghastly people.



What they don’t understand- none of the brainwashed paid off senators in that room: even if Bobby doesn’t get the seat, even if he were to drop off and sail into the sunset tomorrow: We have a MOVEMENT. We are growing by the day, we are aware, engaged and not having it.



They don’t just have to knock down Bobby - they have to knock down all of us. And we are millions.

Oh and we will be voting in 4 years again. And in 4 years again. Get used to us.

We are taking your power away, starting now. We will keep growing and forging the next generation of leaders. The people in the vanguard of our movement will be replaced as time marches on. You think you can destroy Bobby and in the process, lessen our power?

We will not dissolve no matter what deranged cheap shots you come up with toward our guy. And we certainly are not going back to your side. You’ve lost us forever. Let that sink in.

Not one of these senators seem to grasp the new and growing range of our movement. They think Bobby’s fans are “Anti- Vaxxers” a small fringe group of confused “parents who are unsure if they should vaccinate and have been fed all this unscientific misinformation.

I had the pleasure of setting one brainwashed person straight yesterday.

“This is what we are about: No mandates ever again. Vaccine manufacturers have to be liable, have to be sued like any other drug manufacturer. Our military and police, university students shall NEVER be dangerously compromised en masse with this poison ever again. Double blind safety studies. Complete transparency. Reinstate religious and medical exemption for any inoculations. No vaccine passports. Parents must be present for any minors being given these products. No more corporate capture. Do you realize the current schedule from newborn to age 18 is….72 shots? Do you think that sounds reasonable?"

He could not refute one of my points. He apologized for all of his misconceptions and biases and especially seemed to connect the dots when I presented the data around what all these senators get in Pharma funding. He then enthusiastically welcomed more information from me.

When Bobby gets confirmed we will CELEBRATE!! I’m fired up!!!



Keep the great work!



Bibi

Meanwhile, here’s what I am worried about: Another plane has crashed, into a mall in Philadelphia this time.

Two plane crashes in two days, in the eastern part of the US? One of them struck, seemingly with intent, by a Blackhawk helicopter?

A fake story went around that a transgender pilot was flying the Blackhawk.

I believed it for a few moments, though it sounded not very believable.

One always has to pull junk, rubber, detritus and nonsense out of one’s mind—all day every day, just to break even.

There’s no solid way to know just about anything much.

Eventually we will have to confront ourselves, reclaim life.