I became aware of a mid day anxiety, mixed with exhaustion, feelings of overwhelm, and remembered vagus nerve humming. I followed this short video.

I felt somewhat less anxious. Maybe 40%

I have a deadline, tomorrow. The material has to come alive, which means I have to hear, see, feel, and know it. I have to find its components, first.

Some days I wonder: Can anybody even tell the difference between a text that is alive and one that is not?

Performance anxiety. Nausea, even.

Saying out loud: “You know what you’re doing.”

Cold showers.

Trauma release exercises. (They work, so why not do them?)

I just want Simba not to be dying.