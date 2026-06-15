The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Ellen Rixford's avatar
Ellen Rixford
19h

We, your subscribers, should remind you how extraordinary you are, how brave, how indomitable, how you sustain us and comfort us in our doubts and feelings of helplessness....you certainly do that for me. You are the voice which says what is dangerous to say, the spirit which lies behind all that refuses to be silent. Never doubt yourself. The good angels see you and watch over you.

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George Jacobs's avatar
George Jacobs
18h

Humming, singing, dancing– all of these create space within which the mind/body can reset a bit, can take a break from anxiety, fear or "stuckness" and allow thoughts and ideas to clear out or assimilate and reformulate.

Celia, your writing is superb and I know it sometimes flows naturally and sometimes it's like building something you've never built before. All you Farbers are exceptional in your writing and your wit, whether words or music or entertainment,

I've always thought of Uncle Jerry as a mentor for me. When he's in his flow, his spontaneous humor can't be beat. I'm determined to visit him when I travel south this winter, sit as his feet so to speak.

Simba is also exceptional– exceptionally sleek and gorgeous, while at the same time so loving and gentle for a male cat. I have a feeling he is going to be fine, especially if we continue to pray and believe in his recovery.

I once took Kitty Bumps to the vet when he was extremely lethargic and I was afraid he was dying. The vet said he had some kind of "viral" blood disease and that I would need to force down medications forever and bring him in for shots once a month. I was also told to never let him outside– that was the killer. I did none of the above and years later he is still my handsome best friend thouhg he spends most of his time outside!

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