The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Ann Tomoko Rosen's avatar
Ann Tomoko Rosen
1d

Interesting. That's aligned with Chinese medicine principles. If you're trying to clear pathogens or detox, you have to be strong enough to clear effectively. For example, for cancer patients, if someone's organ systems are weak, we try to create latency while we strengthen the weakened system before we attempt to clear the toxicity. Otherwise that process will further weaken the patient and overwhelm those organ systems.

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
17h

Rebecca if you happen to be reading this, I wanted to acknowledge that I believe you have been right all along—I avoided chelation, and metals are my block. My grave. However, I need to detox everything else (weakened, toxic organs) before I resume a chelation protocol. At that point, I would love to work with you. And at that point, when I hope my mind is back, I would love to interview you.

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