MYHA: How Josh Macin Saved His Own Life After Acute Mercury Poisoning; Through Trial And Error, He Perfected A Sequenced Detox Regimen That Clears One Organ At A Time
Only To Hit Parasites and Metals LAST, After Working On Mucosal/Gut Lining, Mast Cells, Liver Purges And More
I began to listen to Josh Macin some 10 years ago. Was always fascinated and moved by his horror story, with a happy ending. (In short: Mercury poisoning mistaken for spiritual imbalance, ancestral curse, etc; 4.5 years, $1.5 million dollars, a bankruptcy, and 41 ayahuaska trips later, he happened upon the answer to why he was sick. He was poisoned.)
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He’s made it back many times over, running The Detox Dudes, which has a reputation for being likely the best detoxification protocol out there.
Let me simplify what I now feel is the absolute gold of Macin’s methodology, (which borrows openly from detox pioneers who came before him:)
To detox, to clear, one organ or body system at a time, in a particular sequence, and finally, when, and only when your core is strong and balanced enough, finish with the two things people usually start with: parasite purges and heavy metal chelation.
Every single time I have embarked, and re-embarked on recovering my health, I have not understood this.
I thought I could, and should, heroically assail parasites and heavy metals—with no thought given to preparing my whole body to be able to able to handle either.
Each time I did this, by one or another method, including with detox coaches, etc, I would consistently slide back down, or in some cases, skirt near catastrophe from herxing and re-circulating toxins and heavy metals.
I found this to be one of the most revealing single hour health and detox podcasts I’ve heard.
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Interesting. That's aligned with Chinese medicine principles. If you're trying to clear pathogens or detox, you have to be strong enough to clear effectively. For example, for cancer patients, if someone's organ systems are weak, we try to create latency while we strengthen the weakened system before we attempt to clear the toxicity. Otherwise that process will further weaken the patient and overwhelm those organ systems.
Rebecca if you happen to be reading this, I wanted to acknowledge that I believe you have been right all along—I avoided chelation, and metals are my block. My grave. However, I need to detox everything else (weakened, toxic organs) before I resume a chelation protocol. At that point, I would love to work with you. And at that point, when I hope my mind is back, I would love to interview you.