Ephesians 4:29

I invite you to share in the comments section to write your own blessings born from transformed negatives (curses.)

We don’t want to lie to ourselves. But we do want to at least stop helping the devil, by continually speaking curses cloaked as trauma relief over our God given lives.

That’s literally what we do with almost all negative talk. We experience negative talk as somehow energizing, have you noticed this? Cursing a blue streak over ourselves makes us feel like we’re just getting our socks on. A totally normalized daily routine.

Let’s experiment—

Think and speak only that which makes you feel better, not worse, for the next 24 hours. Not neutral—better.

Then let’s reconvene and see what our results were.

About this video:

I apologize for the creepy graphics, (eyeball etc) and I am well aware some of you may feel this borders on New Age witchcraft. But after thinking about it, I feel that since these ideas began in the Bible, we need not worry much that, yes, they were co-opted and watered down by “New Age.”

After all, imitation is the sincerest compliment.

1 Peter 3:10

For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech.

