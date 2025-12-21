MYHA Of The Spirit: Words Spoken Are 10 Times More Potent Than Thoughts: Forget Parasites For A Moment--Let's Eliminate Negative Self Talk (And Gossip, As Much As Possible) In 2026
"We Lean Toward Freedom. So Say The White Sails."
I invite you to share in the comments section to write your own blessings born from transformed negatives (curses.)
We don’t want to lie to ourselves. But we do want to at least stop helping the devil, by continually speaking curses cloaked as trauma relief over our God given lives.
That’s literally what we do with almost all negative talk. We experience negative talk as somehow energizing, have you noticed this? Cursing a blue streak over ourselves makes us feel like we’re just getting our socks on. A totally normalized daily routine.
Let’s experiment—
Think and speak only that which makes you feel better, not worse, for the next 24 hours. Not neutral—better.
Then let’s reconvene and see what our results were.
About this video:
I apologize for the creepy graphics, (eyeball etc) and I am well aware some of you may feel this borders on New Age witchcraft. But after thinking about it, I feel that since these ideas began in the Bible, we need not worry much that, yes, they were co-opted and watered down by “New Age.”
After all, imitation is the sincerest compliment.
1 Peter 3:10
For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech.
"Change the words you use. [...] External language is exponentially more powerful than internal thought. [...] When you say something, it has 10 times the influence over you compared to when you think it. [...] Saying something negative has t 40 to 70 times greater impact on you than saying something positive [...] Your word is your wand [...] The words you speak influence your subconscious mind and they influence your reality."
Ones subconscious mind needs to be nurtured.
Yep, spoken words are directed emotional energy that have profound impacts on both the listener and the speaker:
3 Simple Words, By Guinea Pig Lover
My school go's from kinder-garden to 6th grade. I am a 6th grader. Because of that, the younger kids look up to me and my fellow classmates. This is the story about when I used my power to make a kid feel empowered: One day, some of my friends and I, were walking to our lunch period. We were a little late, so the halls were empty.
Then a little disabled boy (he needs a walker to walk) in kinder garden, comes from the elevator with his guide. We were taught to let those kids go first, so while we waited, his guide told us he (the boy) refers to himself as "Fast Freddy" and then the guide asked “Fast Eddy” to show us how fast he can go.
"Fast Freddy" put a smile on his face and went as fast as he can go. Without thinking, I said "he's so fast" then as if by magic, That little boy's smile got wider and he went even faster! Next his guide gave me a thumbs up and they went wherever they had to go, and so did we. I said 3 simple words that brightened some ones day. 3 simple words!
Much more wonderful spoken encouragement here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-inconceivable-power-of-your-encouragement
"Never speak negatively about yourself, even as a joke. Your body doesn't know the difference. Words are energy and they cast spells, that's why it's called spelling. Change the way you speak about yourself, and you can change your life." ―Bruce Lee