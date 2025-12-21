The Truth Barrier

"Change the words you use. [...] External language is exponentially more powerful than internal thought. [...] When you say something, it has 10 times the influence over you compared to when you think it. [...] Saying something negative has t 40 to 70 times greater impact on you than saying something positive [...] Your word is your wand [...] The words you speak influence your subconscious mind and they influence your reality."

Ones subconscious mind needs to be nurtured.

Yep, spoken words are directed emotional energy that have profound impacts on both the listener and the speaker:

3 Simple Words, By Guinea Pig Lover

My school go's from kinder-garden to 6th grade. I am a 6th grader. Because of that, the younger kids look up to me and my fellow classmates. This is the story about when I used my power to make a kid feel empowered: One day, some of my friends and I, were walking to our lunch period. We were a little late, so the halls were empty.

Then a little disabled boy (he needs a walker to walk) in kinder garden, comes from the elevator with his guide. We were taught to let those kids go first, so while we waited, his guide told us he (the boy) refers to himself as "Fast Freddy" and then the guide asked “Fast Eddy” to show us how fast he can go.

"Fast Freddy" put a smile on his face and went as fast as he can go. Without thinking, I said "he's so fast" then as if by magic, That little boy's smile got wider and he went even faster! Next his guide gave me a thumbs up and they went wherever they had to go, and so did we. I said 3 simple words that brightened some ones day. 3 simple words!

Much more wonderful spoken encouragement here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-inconceivable-power-of-your-encouragement

"Never speak negatively about yourself, even as a joke. Your body doesn't know the difference. Words are energy and they cast spells, that's why it's called spelling. Change the way you speak about yourself, and you can change your life." ―Bruce Lee

