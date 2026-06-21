The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
9h

I know a cure for RSD. Sales. Until I worked in Sales and Customer Support, I didn't really understand the phrase "alligator hide." Now I hope everyone has at least some alligator hide, and a strong personal belief in themselves under the confidence they exhibit. We are all being tested.

I grew up with an intense fear of abandonment and a severe need to be part of a group and accepted. I had too many schools and no one to really trust. In 10th grade I changed everything. I started working on a horse farm, and mentally/emtionally walked away from the last brutal high school scene. I was too tired in class to care what anybody thought anymore.

I would never send my kid to public schools or vaccinate them. What a fucking emotionally damaging wasteland, and to try to navigate it with who knows what form of vax injury.... I hope karma comes for every Tavistock Institute and Rockefeller Foundation employee who did this to us.

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An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
10h

Pardon my profound ignorance, but what is "RSD"??

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