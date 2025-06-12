The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa D Hill, PhD's avatar
Teresa D Hill, PhD
8h

Natasha Campell-McBride - Author of: "Gut And Psychology Syndrome" (GAPS) ; her GAPS diet has successfully restored health to children with symptoms we call autism and the other epidemics of modern childhood. She has an incredible body of work to her name and is a frequent speaker at the Weston A Price Foundation conferences. Years ago, she published another book called GAPS Stories - testimonials of recovery. I have a personal history following her recommendations and all 5 of her books are on my 'Top Shelf.' She is my favorite doctor (on a very short list.) Website: http://www.doctor-natasha.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rebecca Beck's avatar
Rebecca Beck
7hEdited

Thank you Celia for this post. 7 days ago I lost a VIP in my life to suicide. He was 35 years old. He went into deep depression a year ago. He overcame an auto immunne disorder 5 years ago that would have killed him but he detoxed and cleaned up his diet with the help of a laser focused nutritionist and stayed clean. So your article makes complete sense. Diet is key but surely not the whole story. He kept talking about a hole inside he couldn't seem to fill even though he tried by getting two dogs in the last year. He wanted to "care for" something. I believe that is a God sized hole that only a connection to God will fill. He wasn't an atheist I'm told even atheists end up looking for meaning and purpose beyond self, a "hole" all humans have to decide how to fill. Nature abhors a void and will fill it with something. (Jeff Childers said that). Again thank you for your post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Celia Farber and others
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture