National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Says He Will Only Be Back In The Event Of "An Unexpected Event In The Next Few Days," Which He Then Calls "Totally Possible"

Celia Farber
Jan 15, 2025

Clip here.

What… do you mean… you enigmatic little vainglorious preening bastard?
Why would Sullivan say such a thing? He's EVEN rendering the WH Press Corps complicit. "As you all know."
They don't know how to talk without manipulating people.
He is up to something sinister. May God protect American people from these Jake Sullivan types.