Not that it had not occurred to me before but something about Col. MacGregor’s opening observation that President Trump—his amygdala, let’s say—revolves around the goals of “reality TV,” caused me to suddenly realize that the binary critiques of Trump (Savior V. Fascist) are both wrong.

The “third way” critique is more chilling, more subtle, more penetrating, and more serious. It implicates not President Trump, per se, but an entire (mass media and social media) culture, serving its captious technologies, with people as afterthoughts.

What if Trump/MAGA was generated by a culture that was attacked by a medium, (Television) almost 100 years ago, (not a geopolitical enemy,) and that medium severed them from differentiating reality and trance? It’s not any one person who is “at fault,” or the “problem;” It’s a very deep and unsettling mass affliction, caused by predatory addiction/trance technologies. Transhumanism and Transreality-ism.

The performance displaces interest in “real life,” until nobody is doing anything except “optics” in a great optic war between power blocks, given carte blanche in global media. We leave the performance with no clue what really “happened” and there is never any follow up, continuity, or resolution.

The ruling classes are incomprehensibly rich and everybody else (all through the West, except where the monster has been staved off) is getting drained and sucked down into poverty, through no fault of their own.

In America, people even wonder if the President is real at a given time, or if there are several versions (clones, copies, rubber masks,) or, in the case of Biden, whether the original one might be dead. How long before the President is beamed in as pure hologram, like ABBA?

Once again:

George W.S. Trow’s disturbing masterpiece, Within The Context Of No Context, addresses how Americans were attacked, fragmented, and de-localized by the advent of television, becoming orphans, whose only option is to trance out.

Trance is a function of childhood trauma and brains not developing normally.

“Reality TV” is built around perpetual, fast appearing, fast dissolving dramas, and the show can only go on if they are never resolved, and if nothing is learned. The Greeks called it “reversal and recognition—” the preludes to catharsis and rebirth.

In reality TV land, there have to be more and more fast crop dramas, all the time, appearing in isolation, and decontextualized.

“Real life” may crave “resolution,” but reality TV must keep all such resolution at bay, because it would be the death of “the show.”

Can an entire nation get sucked into its own media (plural) and lose the line of reality altogether?

Yesterday I watched several videos about the shocking economic death spirals of France, Germany and England—I’ll be posting some of them.

MacGregor’s conclusion that it’s a race to see which collapses first—the EU or NATO—is on the money. But can they ‘fail,’ or are they zombie entities?

Those who could “see” the fatal nature of the global banking system long ago, always knew that all the things that appeared to be moral crises, were mere window dressing concealing the one, singular advancing turbo cancer: The (turbo) debt based monetary system, designed to serve the NWO/Great Reset, and make regional, communal, self-sustaining and national life impossible.

From The Federal Reserve Act, by Richard Kotlarz

Note: I think MacGregor does not have such a good feeling for the matter of integration or non integration in Europe. I live in a perfectly integrated old Arab neighborhood of Granada. From France to Sweden—these globalist EU governments deliberately set their immigrant populations up to not integrate. To fail. More on this another time.

A few outtakes from Trow:









Trying To Stay Paywall Free

I’m going to ask for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least three years, and commenting. If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.