The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
10h

You may have misidentified an effect as cause. TV and the apparent social effects of it were a symptom, a leading indicator, a red flag, of the failing moral rudder, the complete detachment of which has now set much of the world morally adrift with storm clouds all around.

To whom but the weak-minded and spirituality impoverished could you possibly successfully sell pop culture, including television?

Social structures were not robust enough to withstand goofy nonsense so banal that it had to be accompanied by canned laughter so people could detect the bits that were supposed to be funny.

Television didn’t do anything that wasn’t about to happen anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
bbb's avatar
bbb
10h

Television is programming: mind control! How a third-world person like me figured that out a decade ago and my first-world brethren haven’t is mind-boggling. It was all right there: “stay tuned for your local programming,” my grandmother’s tv used to blare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Celia Farber and others
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture