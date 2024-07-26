Netanyahu Claimed In Speech Iran Threatened To Kill Trump; Alex Jones Believes It's Predictive Programming: "If Trump Gets Killed Now Because Of Netanyahu Saying That, HE Becomes A Prime Suspect."
Alex Jones Eviscerates Netanyahu And Warns Of Massive False Flag Attack To Be Blamed On Iran, Also Points Out Bibi Refused To Take Trump's Call When he Needed Help During The Election Crisis
It does seem very likely this will be the trigger, and that the latest “assassination attempt” was predictive programming.
Are they gearing up to kill Trump so the US can “wipe Iran off the map” for Israel?
I still can’t believe we allowed this dangerous psychopath to speak before Congress, leave along gave him 52 standing ovations, breaking Pavarotti’s world record.
The world has gone completely off its axis.
Link to 25 minute segment here.
Congress responded with the ‘standing ovations’ to Netanyahu’s speech, because they are all ‘bought and paid for’ by AIPAC…may I remind you that Congressman Thomas Massie (KY) recently said in an interview with Tucker Carlson, that “every member of Congress has an AIPAC ‘minder’, that ‘guides’ them how to vote”, and so forth.
And isn’t it ironic that Congressman Massie’s wife of many years, “died unexpectedly” not long after that interview. And that ‘news item’ has total gone off the radar, as to her ‘cause of death’.
Clearly, from the reaction of the Congress to the Great Satanyahu, the USA doesn’t even exist any more, and is, in fact, now part of Israel.
RIP USA.