So there’s a mostly young, college age, partly or entirely Soros funded protest movement that stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and are most definitely “progressive left.” Their relentless use of Covid masks, even when no false authority like the CDC is demanding they wear them, is an additional marker of post 2020 progressivism of a certain stripe—a new fusion that brought together a love of Covid tyranny, with a hatred of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

I’m pretty sure this crowd supports genital mutilation and amputation of body parts without parental consent, because if they didn’t they would be “right wing,” or “far right.”

At this time, Gaza has become their front and center cause, no longer “Climate Change. “

This protest faction stands in stark contrast to the Israel supporting, wealthy, glitterati “left,” which encompasses Washington DC, Hollywood, Media, and so forth—certainly encompasses Kamala Harris.

My question: Where’s the clash?

Should this all not mean there is an existential war, a civil war, on the “left,” (I’m running out of quotation marks) and that things will have to come to a head? Like—today?

By this I mean: If the progressive kids won’t vote for Kamala (or whoever) then who will? Oh I forgot! Dead people, invented people, long dead people, and people who were trafficked in to the US illegally during the last few years.

(When I deploy sarcasm, it means at some level I am failing, or getting tired.

Sarcasm should be used very sparingly in my opinion.)

Some members of Congress are refusing to attend Netanyahu’s address. They are tracked at this X account.

All “No” are D. Except…JD Vance? Can anybody understand this No from JD Vance?

From Kamala Harris Has An Israel Problem, from 2019, posted at AntiWar.com.





Meanwhile—

Expect false flag attacks around Paris Olympics. This is an obvious fake, and I don’t speak Arabic, but I can hear. You can hear it and see it, that it’s fake.

Link to threat video again here.

JD Vance mentor, sponsor, Peter Thiel, stumbles remarkably when asked about Israel and his final answer is jaw dropping. Never heard the word “defer” asked to carry quite to much freight.

Quite shocking, the amounts being dished out to US politicians, as revealed at AIPAC Tracker on X.

Kamala Harris, the “Progressive Prosecutor” who wrongfully convicted a black man of murder, with no evidence, then celebrated the conviction, laughing loudly no doubt, (her trademark laugh.) He was later paid a settlement for the wrongful conviction. Shame on Kamala Harris. But this is a drop in the ocean.

A drop in the ocean.