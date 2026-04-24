The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
12h

I suspect he was murdered in the kitchen with a candlestick by the butler.

I'm sorry. I think the whole thing is a circus and can't take any of it seriously.

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
12h

Let's hope it's violent and messy anal cancer.

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