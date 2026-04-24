Clip here.

She prays for kind people in her path, so she does not get rejected, for having only one hand.

When this is over, I think we should do what the Germans did, and walk the apologists and enablers through the death rubble, make them smell it, see it, hear it, and also keep them alive to listen to the stories of every last victim for which audio and or video testimonial exists.

Not merely Israelis—Americans too.

Anybody who made excuses for it, never mind built a media platform around it.

Clip here.



As I have said: This was a demolition project with people in it, framed as a justified revenge, seeking the very outpost of the human soul.

If people can be socially engineered to normalize this, then nothing stands in the way anymore.





”Do what though wilt shall be the whole of the law.”

—Aleister Crowley