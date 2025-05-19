I listen to many outlets, as many as I can, and this one, though new to me, strikes me as fair and informative of context.

PS: Ben Shapiro finds it “incredibly puzzling” and says it “does not serve US interests.”

If you want to support The Truth Barrier, a truly independent micro-news outlet. consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you!

(And profound thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.👩‍🌾 )