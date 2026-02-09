Netanyahu's Former Security Details Reveals That His Son Yair Was Sent To Miami After Assaulting His Father And Other Members Of Security Team. Report By Independent Outlet "The Cradle"
Report Also Says Sara Netanyahu Has A Mental Health Disorder Causing Her To Steal From Hotels, And That Benjamin Netanyahu Routinely Walks Away From Expensive Restaurant Bills And Is A "Trash Can."
Article here.
The Truth Barrier’s previous coverage of the Netanyahu family’s many scandals, here.
Has he been charged with anti-Semitism?
Go Yair!! I wonder if they kept him locked up in the Miami compound. The Bibi Files do a descent job of showing what a mess the whole situation is... but I don't judge the Israeli people. They protested for 39 weeks straight. What have I done?
I got really nasty for a long time with the assholes in our US House of Representatives about impeaching visibly impaired Biden and it did no good. My own then Representative Patrick McHenry went on to bless the FEDNOW system too. Morons to a man.