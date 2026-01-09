The Truth Barrier

"There is no federal crime called “failure to comply with an ICE agent’s verbal command.”

ICE agents aren’t traffic cops. They’re not uniformed officers with lights and sirens pulling you over. They rolled up in a gray pickup truck on a residential street. The legal framework for “lawful orders” that citizens must obey is actually pretty narrow - and it typically requires the officer to have lawful authority over you specifically in that moment.

There is no law that says Renee Nicole Good needed to follow any orders she was given.

She was not the target of the operation.

Theoretically - we don’t live in a place where we answer to law enforcement at their will. There has to be a reason for them to detain you. And it can’t just be vibes!

She was a bystander. A citizen. Sitting in her car on a public street. ICE had no warrant for her. No probable cause to detain her. No legal authority to order her to do anything.

They rolled up and tried to drag her out of her car - and when she attempted to drive out of the way - an ICE agent pulled out his gun - for no other reason than intimidation - and put himself in front of her vehicle. And then shot her in the face.

That’s not legal - you fucking morons.

ICE can’t break the law and then act like she was the one being aggressive.

On shooting into vehicles specifically:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that “in any professional law enforcement agency in the country… most law enforcement agencies in the country have trained very intensely to try and minimize the risk” of using deadly force against someone in a vehicle who’s not armed.

The reason departments have moved away from shooting at moving vehicles is because the legal standard for deadly force is imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm - and courts have increasingly found that “the car moved in my direction” doesn’t automatically meet that bar, especially when the officer can step aside.

The legal question isn’t whether she complied with their unlawful orders - it’s whether a reasonable officer would have believed deadly force was necessary.

“She didn’t comply” isn’t a legal defense for homicide. It’s a political narrative - and some of you morons are buying it hook, line and sinker…"

Old-school Conspiracy Theorist here, but Good reeks of MK Ultra.

