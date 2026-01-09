Remember what George Trow titled his masterpiece book about America, published in 1980: Within The Context of No Context: The Decline Of Adulthood.

Now that’s a dictatorship—a society totally decontextualized by non adults. Nothing is more terrifying.

Clip here.

Is it me?



This doesn't look like the scenario that played out in the clips circulating a couple of days ago. This one stops as she drives off, and one hears no shots.

One hears the impact, and “OOOFH” and “fuc*ing bitch.” (fully justified.)

That’s all that is said, though No exclamations one might expect right after a spray of gunfire and a person dead.

Good appears, to my eye, to drive off and the incident seems over.

The shots were meant to stop the car so should have been heard before the car takes off.



Also, the poor dog is in the back seat.

100% these two paid and trained anti-ICE activists were acting like paid and trained anti-ICE activists. I also detect an erotic display, where in Renee wants to sexually excite Rebecca, by turning Bonnie. (As In Bonnie and Clyde.)

They’re acting in concert, egging one another on, with the ICE agents, in their mind, reduced to props who deserved only ritual humiliation.

I still don’t “understand” the shooting part.

Here’s the bigger story, which checks out 100% if you research it:

Clip here.

A 12 minute clip from Nick Sortor, on the streets of Minneapolis, meeting ghastly brats with murder in their souls.





And this clip is jaw dropping. Imagine being this narcissistic, this bratty, self obsessed, obstructive, and destructive. I feel very sorry for her child, who she abandoned in the car. She says she would “love” a ticket. And the ICE officers show saintly patience.

Also:

Clip here.

To support my work:



BuyMeACoffee Link HERE.

PayPal donation link here.

Lastly, if you want to upgrade to a paid subscription, it’s still $5 per month.

Thank you to all who already are paid subscribers. And thank you also to all who are not, but enrich the site by reading and commenting.

I’m advised to make comments “paid,” and I do, sometimes, other times, not. The main reason to do that is to create a strong filter for “trolls.”

In the meantime, we now have a comments monitor.

All civilized disagreement is fine.