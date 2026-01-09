New Clips Emerge Showing Verbal Exchange Between Renee Good, ICE Agent, And Rebecca Good. Clearly Shows Good Aimed To Mow ICE Agent Down—But New Questions Arise
Remember what George Trow titled his masterpiece book about America, published in 1980: Within The Context of No Context: The Decline Of Adulthood.
Now that’s a dictatorship—a society totally decontextualized by non adults. Nothing is more terrifying.
Clip here.
Is it me?
This doesn't look like the scenario that played out in the clips circulating a couple of days ago. This one stops as she drives off, and one hears no shots.
One hears the impact, and “OOOFH” and “fuc*ing bitch.” (fully justified.)
That’s all that is said, though No exclamations one might expect right after a spray of gunfire and a person dead.
Good appears, to my eye, to drive off and the incident seems over.
The shots were meant to stop the car so should have been heard before the car takes off.
Also, the poor dog is in the back seat.
100% these two paid and trained anti-ICE activists were acting like paid and trained anti-ICE activists. I also detect an erotic display, where in Renee wants to sexually excite Rebecca, by turning Bonnie. (As In Bonnie and Clyde.)
They’re acting in concert, egging one another on, with the ICE agents, in their mind, reduced to props who deserved only ritual humiliation.
I still don’t “understand” the shooting part.
Here’s the bigger story, which checks out 100% if you research it:
Clip here.
A 12 minute clip from Nick Sortor, on the streets of Minneapolis, meeting ghastly brats with murder in their souls.
And this clip is jaw dropping. Imagine being this narcissistic, this bratty, self obsessed, obstructive, and destructive. I feel very sorry for her child, who she abandoned in the car. She says she would “love” a ticket. And the ICE officers show saintly patience.
Also:
Clip here.
"There is no federal crime called “failure to comply with an ICE agent’s verbal command.”
ICE agents aren’t traffic cops. They’re not uniformed officers with lights and sirens pulling you over. They rolled up in a gray pickup truck on a residential street. The legal framework for “lawful orders” that citizens must obey is actually pretty narrow - and it typically requires the officer to have lawful authority over you specifically in that moment.
There is no law that says Renee Nicole Good needed to follow any orders she was given.
She was not the target of the operation.
Theoretically - we don’t live in a place where we answer to law enforcement at their will. There has to be a reason for them to detain you. And it can’t just be vibes!
She was a bystander. A citizen. Sitting in her car on a public street. ICE had no warrant for her. No probable cause to detain her. No legal authority to order her to do anything.
They rolled up and tried to drag her out of her car - and when she attempted to drive out of the way - an ICE agent pulled out his gun - for no other reason than intimidation - and put himself in front of her vehicle. And then shot her in the face.
That’s not legal - you fucking morons.
ICE can’t break the law and then act like she was the one being aggressive.
On shooting into vehicles specifically:
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that “in any professional law enforcement agency in the country… most law enforcement agencies in the country have trained very intensely to try and minimize the risk” of using deadly force against someone in a vehicle who’s not armed.
The reason departments have moved away from shooting at moving vehicles is because the legal standard for deadly force is imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm - and courts have increasingly found that “the car moved in my direction” doesn’t automatically meet that bar, especially when the officer can step aside.
The legal question isn’t whether she complied with their unlawful orders - it’s whether a reasonable officer would have believed deadly force was necessary.
“She didn’t comply” isn’t a legal defense for homicide. It’s a political narrative - and some of you morons are buying it hook, line and sinker…"
Old-school Conspiracy Theorist here, but Good reeks of MK Ultra.