I only learned the horrifying truth about Citric Acid a few weeks ago, when I gave a talk in Varberg, Sweden, and had the chance to listen to health presentations there. One of the speakers talked about Citric Acid, and I was floored. He presented the case of a Swedish child covered in painful itchy excema all over her body, for years.

When her parents were advised, by a friend, to remove all products with citric acid, she began to heal immediately. Her eczema went away.

How did I never knew this before?

I was an eczema child myself and can remember even now as a body memory how tortuous it was.

Why, I wonder, wasn’t I ever alerted to the “citric acid” threat during the years I identified as a “mold person,” mold refugee, trying to get help, even sought special mold MD…etc—

CITRIC ACID= GMO Black Mold

It’s everywhere, including in supplements, and vitamins, and it is very destructive.

In a hotel room in Mijas, Spain, yesterday, as I was completing this post, it really dawned on me.

Wait, what?

Vitamins?

I stood up and walked over to my nearest supplement—a tube of electrolyte tablets I bought at the airport in Malaga recently.

Nearly dropped it.

You have got to me kidding me.

Citric acid was the second ingredient!

People Who Stop Taking Supplements Get Better—Could This Be Why?

Maybe this is why people get better on the Medical Detective’s beef, rice, beans, no supplements diet? Maybe (let’s stay calm) they were not being destroyed by Vitamin A, (red/yellow/orange foods, liver etc) but by GMO black mold in their supplements.

(Or maybe I just don’t want to stop eating eggs.)

Not trying to start a new war here, but rather, to thank Medical Detective for starting the ball rolling about hidden dangers of supplements. I am ashamed to say I never took these (supplement) alarmists seriously. But then again, nobody ever said: “Celia, there is literally synthetic, genetically modified black mold in most of your supplements.”



I stormed down the corridor, banged in Tom’s hotel room door, and said, when he opened: “Let’s check your InfoWars energy product—see if it has citric acid.”

That one passed the test. I calmed down a little.

But this is a major story. One I am a bit late to.

It has me shocked and angry—at the “health” gang, primarily. The vitamin peddlers in our midst, as well as the mold “healers” who rarely seem to get people better. Or maybe that’s just my own experience?

I notice I am angry at alternative healers, lately. Because they, in my experience, show no interest in whether you, client, who emptied your savings like a gambler, yet again, actually got better. Has anybody ever gotten back to you?

Hence, my newly coined word: MYHA, pronounced MY- HAH.

Make Yourself Healthy Again.

I have even bought the domain name.

Since “Make American Healthy Again,” (MAHA) there are many vaguely Hawaiian suffixes going around.

I really like my idea: MYHA.

It meets here.

