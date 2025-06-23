New PSY OP Out Of Israel: Israelis Tell Iranian People They Love Them, And Hope They Embrace Regime Change, And Peace: "Make Another Revolution In Your Country And Become Peaceful."
No comment.
Clip here.
How did we go from “they can’t have nuclear weapons” to “overthrow your government and become wonderful” as the new soy latte?
My wife is Iranian, born and raised. Emigrated late teens. Her, her family, and nearly everyone they know wants a regime change in Iran. They despise the theocracy there and are applauding the actions of Israel because it may remove the mullahs from power, interestingly.
This is not a comment on anything else related to this action, just that many (I'm hearing 70-80%, depending upon who you ask - all born and raised in Iran) - Iranians currently living in Iran very, very much want the current government gone. They are brutal and repressive.
A point of reference for all.
yes they need to trade the internal chaos of their country for the peace of GAZA OR SYRIA, ETC.