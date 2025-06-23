The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Jones's avatar
Wayne Jones
15m

My wife is Iranian, born and raised. Emigrated late teens. Her, her family, and nearly everyone they know wants a regime change in Iran. They despise the theocracy there and are applauding the actions of Israel because it may remove the mullahs from power, interestingly.

This is not a comment on anything else related to this action, just that many (I'm hearing 70-80%, depending upon who you ask - all born and raised in Iran) - Iranians currently living in Iran very, very much want the current government gone. They are brutal and repressive.

A point of reference for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ultradarkmaga's avatar
ultradarkmaga
19m

yes they need to trade the internal chaos of their country for the peace of GAZA OR SYRIA, ETC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture