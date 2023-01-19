New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Resigns Abruptly, Theory Of Davos' Doom Gains Momentum
Few On Earth Pushed Covid Hard Line Violence Harder Than Ahearn
Doug and I were in the car, when I saw on my phone that Mark Crispin Miller reported that Jacinda Ardern has abruptly resigned.
I told Doug.
“They should hang,” he said quietly. And he’s not one to say such things.
“They should,” I said. “I’ve been uneasy about stating that. But yes, they should. All of them.”
Once home, I watched the short clip.
