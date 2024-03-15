The past 4-5 days have been marred by energy currents that afflicted my car, which in turn knocked out days, due to the whole matter of the tow, the repair, and all the collapsed events connected to all this, (in the state of CT.)
Hence: I need to push the next Zoom call to this coming Sunday, or Monday.
In advance of it, I will structure it and clarify the next theme.
I apologize and thank you for your patience.
Next Zoom Call Projection
Could you give more details about the energy currents and the damage to your car?
It (probably) won't help your car, but I heartily recommend Lee Holden's free online qigong exercises for improving your own energy currents.