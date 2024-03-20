Is there some kind of astrological situation that explains why things are so difficult right now? I always prefer to blame astrology if I can.
You all deserve better.
I believe that by Saturday, I’ll have my spirit back in shape.
The link will be posted the day of, in the morning, so nobody has to search for it.
Next Zoom Meeting: Saturday March 23, Noon EDT
Hey there. I have been a subscriber for a while and I haven't commented yet. My energies have been pulled in many directions. Forgive me. I just wanted to stop by and say that I see you doing an incredible amount of work and if you need time, you need time. It has nothing to do with what anyone here "deserves". Plus, you deal with very difficult topics. You need to take extra care of yourself because of the kind of work you do. May you feel peaceful and serene and at ease. We set goals for ourselves to hold ourselves accountable, but sometimes what arises naturally has a rhythm of it's own. And sometimes we just need to look only toward beauty for a while so we can reset our expectations for this realm and for how we want to feel every day. Peace. (I am a noob in astrology land, so I can't help you there, but this is a trying time on this planet, overall)
I dare say most of us are here because of the quality, not quantity. If you can only juggle 5 balls at once then don't worry about ball number 6. Better still, let them all fall until you're ready to pick them up again. Be kind to Celia. She is worthy.