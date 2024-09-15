The next Zoom will be for all subscribers.
The subject I want to start with is Detox That Really Works for the most severely injured by Covid shots, and who are poisoned even though not injected. (All of us, more or less.)
If this is a subject that you are interested in, or knowledgable about, please drop word in the comment section.
If it is true that nicotine destroys nanotech, do we have real life anecdotes?
Video from La Quinta Columna’s research on nicotine and nanotech here.
I was searching on Rumble, and came across this podcast from one year ago, with Maryam Henein. The main takeaway, which is a good starting point, is that regular coffee enemas provide powerful poison burden improvement, as has been known since I don’t know when. They really only get to the coffee enema part at the end.
Link here.
I think music, laughter, sunshine, and sheer goodwill are underestimated for healing. Also: Slowing way down. Less screen time. Less info-gluttony. More connection.
They’re trying to kill us with sound weapons; I’m increasingly interested in sound healing.
Do you experience life mainly through your ears or through your eyes?
I meditate every night at bedtime, I choose ones that talk about God, they soothe me. I have been meditating since 2005. I used to use other videos and I could go deep into trance where I could feel the electricity running thru my body, I also could hear spirits and they knew it. Before meditating you have to ground yourself and tell the spirits you will only let positive ones in plus envision a white light surrounding you, thats really important. We have spirits around us at all times, the good ones are fine but you do not want the other ones close. As long as you protect yourself, you'll be fine. I actually saw a bright light that emitted love like Ive never known, I called it the Light of God. I read allot of stuff about the evil crap happening today so being able to meditate and clear my mind and body is something I enjoy doing, we all need to unwind daily.
https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger/113137382663317163
9/10/24
Health Ranger @HealthRanger
Mike Adams
Health Ranger Report
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs and Dr. Bryan Ardis reveal explosive truths about NICOTINE, reptile venom peptides in pharmaceuticals and more
Dr. Bryan Ardis has spearheaded revealing the truth about the healing and protective effects of NICOTINE, a natural botanical molecule that blocks COVID infections. In this video snippet, pharmacist Ben Fuchs reveals shocking truths about nicotine, vitamin B-3, niacin and nicotinic acid. Why is one of the most important vitamins in the body named after nicotine? It's not a coincidence! This explains why the FDA and Big Government are at WAR against all forms of nicotine
- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Nicotine and Its Therapeutic Effects (0:43)
- Military Research on Nicotine (8:23)
- Nicotine in Everyday Foods (9:18)
- Nicotine Receptors and Their Functions (13:48)
- Lobeline and Its Role in Health (16:37)
- Foreign Protein Cleanse and Its Benefits (20:26)
- Nutritional Pharmacy and Skincare Products (29:10)
- Venom Peptides in Modern Medicine (38:37)
- Conclusion and Future Plans (41:33)