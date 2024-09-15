The next Zoom will be for all subscribers.

The subject I want to start with is Detox That Really Works for the most severely injured by Covid shots, and who are poisoned even though not injected. (All of us, more or less.)

If this is a subject that you are interested in, or knowledgable about, please drop word in the comment section.

If it is true that nicotine destroys nanotech, do we have real life anecdotes?

Video from La Quinta Columna’s research on nicotine and nanotech here.

I was searching on Rumble, and came across this podcast from one year ago, with Maryam Henein. The main takeaway, which is a good starting point, is that regular coffee enemas provide powerful poison burden improvement, as has been known since I don’t know when. They really only get to the coffee enema part at the end.

Link here.

I think music, laughter, sunshine, and sheer goodwill are underestimated for healing. Also: Slowing way down. Less screen time. Less info-gluttony. More connection.

They’re trying to kill us with sound weapons; I’m increasingly interested in sound healing.

Do you experience life mainly through your ears or through your eyes?