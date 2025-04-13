Nick Bryant, investigative journalist, author, and keeper of the truth flame on The Franklin Scandal (and other major trafficking and pedophilia networks of this era), is being recognized more and more for his deep, intrepid work on the plague people short-hand as “Jeffrey Epstein.” Epstein ran one ring, for some 25 years. Nobody, for some reason, wants to talk about the others.

Bryant’s work has been “dogged,” detailed, and phenomenal—as well as unwelcome, in fancy media circles of past decades, now largely displaced by fast and furious alt. media.

One way to understand the Epstein story is to focus on just how many media outlets, for how many years, refused to touch it. Same holds true for the mind blowing Franklin Nebraska Scandal—on which Bryant is a rare expert and scholar.

Despite all this work and history, the sensational spotlight regarding the story we refer to in shorthand as “Epstein” has fallen to a large extent on others.

I learn more when I follow the spotlight that had rightly fallen on Nick Bryant’s work, because he is a trained long form investigative print journalist and author.

The Epstein story keeps morphing, zooming in, and zooming out, fragments going viral, in a weaponized landscape that is more Israel-centric than serves the whole truth. It actually needed way more than just Israel to keep spinning—it needed, and got, the complicity of all power blocks from police to law enforcement, the FBI, CIA, media, academia, science, and the British Crown, to name a few.

Much of the best work on Epstein has been done by old fashioned reporters, where Bryant stands as perhaps the most intrepid, and most devoted to the cause of ending child sexual abuse. (His website “Epstein Justice,” is here.)

PSY Ops sometimes flop fast—like whatever that Pam Bondi/Influencers/White House episode was about some 6 weeks ago. But it did make people think once again that they might be shown a cathartic Holy Grail called “the Epstein list.” (Different from the Epstein files.) And it was implicit that this would be the beginning of some kind of eye-opening revelation that would set us free from dark ignorance.

In reality, the wizards have deployed surgical spotlights to cast into darkness what has been public knowledge for decades.

I thought of this as Nick Bryant’s wheelhouse and story—and got confused why his 2015 scoop was omitted from all the posts, mostly identical, or mimetic.

Attentive people, or older people anyway, know that Nick Bryant uploaded Epstein’s “Little Black Book” and flight manifests to the internet in 2015, to Gawker, which was an enfant terrible website that got wiped out by a Thiel-funded lawsuit I won’t go into now, as it’s not our focus.

Around the time of the strange Pam Bondi debacle, I emailed Nick Bryant to ask what remained in terms of the “Epstein List” and what he made of the Bondi/Smiling Influencers drama at the White House.

He said he would write it up, and the next day he sent me this short synopsis piece:



What if I Told You There was No Epstein List

“We’ve been bombarded by rumors of the “Epstein List,” which is thought to be the Holy Grail of the Epstein case, and Attorney General Pam Bondi said on national television that she was releasing Epstein documentation that would finally sate our numerous questions about the Epstein case, which entails a state and federal coverup of child sex trafficking for approximately 25 years. For a detailed article about the coverup, I suggest that people read an article I wrote for the Scheer Post in 2021.

“Bondi, however, released recycled dreck that answered none of the questions that Americans have asked about the Epstein case.

“I uploaded Epstein’s Black Book to the internet in 2015, and I believe that’s the closest we’ve come to an Epstein List, because the Black Book contains the names of numerous perps. I also uploaded flight logs from Epstein’s various sojourns, which, I believe, contains the names of various perpetrators, too.

“In the Epstein List or Epstein File narrative, I’m surmising, Epstein kept a list of his child molesting clients as if he were a travel agent at the Jeffrey Epstein Travel Agency. Or, perhaps, he kept a list of his clients stuck to his refrigerator with a magnet? The Epstein List narrative is problematic, because he had their names and numbers in his Black Book and they’re also on his flight logs.

“At best, the Epstein List is wishful thinking. At worst, it’s a contrived meme.

“But if we want an actual “list” of the Epstein perpetrators, I believe I know the place where the Justice Department should start. According to a New York Times article from July 8, 2019 federal authorities seized “hundreds—possibly thousands—of sexually suggestive photographs of girls who appear underage, as well as hand-labeled compact discs with titles like ‘Girl pics nude,’ and, with the names redacted, ‘Young [Name] + [Name].’”Judging by the titles on the discs, Epstein was a purveyor of child rapematerial. The latter disc named by the New York Times is perhaps an indication of blackmail? Moreover, Business Insider reported that an FBI agent later confessed that “hard drives” were taken from the safe.

“I believe that the impounded discs and hard drives would be an unparalleled source foridentifying both the perpetrators and victims in the Epstein child trafficking network. If federal authorities are truly committed to justice, then Americans should be given access to the names of the perpetrators on the discs and hard drives.”

—Nick Bryant

Here, again, is his very thorough article for The Scheer Post, from 2021.

Here’s Nick, laying it all out, in a podcast, that both frames the story, and fills it in. He knows so much about all the major pedophilia networks, even beyond Franklin, that are like rivers of understanding feeding into the Epstein ocean. For some reason, they are left out of the narrative frame by most others.

His latest book exposes the lies of Watergate.

Embattled historian Darryl Cooper’s epic podcast series on Epstein is a must listen, to get past the red herrings and controlled narratives on the big story we wrongly think is primarily “about” one man, alive or dead, named Jeffery Epstein.

I’ve listened to this particular Bryant interview, twice, (no idea who the hosts are, but despite their deflective laughter, Bryant steers the ship through one bombshell after another.) Truly a must-listen.

They are too numerous to list, the bombshells. One of them is that in fact, Epstein was involved with Bill Gates as early as the 1990s.

Nick Bryant will be a guest on Stephen Frost and Charles Covess’ Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics, tonight, at 3 pm EDT.

