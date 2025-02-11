Full text here.



What happened to Nicole’s daughter, here.

Reporter learns of the revelations about William Thompson, aka the CDC whistleblower, which Vaxxed l, was based upon. It’s been in the public domain for over a decade. I published the text messages Thompson sent to Andy and Carmel Wakefield, confessing, and apologizing for ruining their lives. My website (the original Truth Barrier) was attacked and downed. I have the raw archives, and can retrieve and re-publish.