Nicole Shanahan Announces $3.5 Million Foundation Grant For Honest Scientists To Publish Papers Documenting The Evidence Of Vaccines Inducing "Autism" (Toxin Induced Gut-Brain Inflammation)
Posts One Mother's Story Of Her Child's Regressive Autism After Shots And Says She Gets "Thousands Of Messages Like This A Week."
Full text here.
What happened to Nicole’s daughter, here.
Reporter learns of the revelations about William Thompson, aka the CDC whistleblower, which Vaxxed l, was based upon. It’s been in the public domain for over a decade. I published the text messages Thompson sent to Andy and Carmel Wakefield, confessing, and apologizing for ruining their lives. My website (the original Truth Barrier) was attacked and downed. I have the raw archives, and can retrieve and re-publish.
I honestly don't know if the brainwashed masses will ever accept reality on this topic.
But if they do, I'm sure they will spend weeks blaming anyone but themselves for having being so despicable all these past years.
There will be arrivistes trying to get some merit about this. It's going to be an extremely fun and sad spectacle.
I worry for the safety of anyone who tackles this topic honestly. The industry is ruthless in its efforts to protect the enormous profits generated by "vaccines." Nothing is off the table for them, nothing. They will protect their fiefdoms by any means necessary.