I did not recognize Nicole Shanahan’s quality of candor and courage prior to the last 7-10 days.

Or did they “activate” her to release the horses last week and not before?

Suddenly, there she was, saying things, straight up. It felt to me like the campaign changed, through her, just before it ended. Or changed form, let’s say.

I became interested in her, and found myself admiring her quality of voice. In the wake of her “getting real,” Bobby himself, who has always been “real” but extremely diplomatic, spoke more candidly, (making history) and we seemed to be no longer trapped by excessive diplomacy, or the chance of being rehabilitated by the PBS set.

I attribute this desire to “the campaign” and not to him, per se. Thousands of people have energetic designs on him, agendas, pressures, funding and whatever else. And now…that’s kind of…over.

Things are about to get interesting.

If I were Deep State/Anaconda, I would not fear a Kennedy Presidency so much as an ongoing Kennedy podcast guest. Same with Nicole Shanahan—she seems to just be getting started, and now that the DNC has prepared them to have absolutely no qualms about letting it all hang out, we can expect many truths to come out.

Here is Nicole, quietly revealing the bombshell that RFK Jr.’s family tried to bribe her not to take the VP job, and telling her vaccine manufacturers would never have their killing fields reduced by product liability laws re-introduced.

“On the [Washington DC] payroll,” she says here.

She says it so casually. But it’s a bombshell.

Some investigative reporter working for an outlet with a budget should dig up all the Pharma/Deep State/Kennedy family money trails.

Then again, we know it already.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s family is captured by “big Pharma.”

Thank you, Nicole.

Link to clip here.