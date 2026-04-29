NIH Terminates All Grants To Ralph Baric, UNC Places Him On Leave
I'm Naming Fauci Stasi, The Cult That Crushed His Critics For Decades, And Openly Declared War On Independent Science Journalism In 2006. It Will Take Time; The Cult Of Fauci Did Not Start With Covid
Paul Thacker’s in depth, detailed article here. (Paul Thacker is also the only person I know of who exposed the very dangerous Gregg Gonzalvez. Thacker knows what he did during Covid; I know what he did during AIDS, because he did it to me. He is in my opinion a government contracted “hit man,” paid to destroy careers and silence people who oppose government public health and “pandemic” agendas.)
Link here.
Gregg Gonzalves has been scrubbed from X.
Nation article (partly behind paywall) here.
And who is Gonzalves’ co-author John P. Moore?
Where do I begin?
“…we WILL crush you, one at a time, completely and utterly (at least the more influential ones…”
—John P. Moore, email to HIV positive Michael Geiger
Moore led this hideous panel in 2006, with an all star panel of Fauci-AIDS-later Covid cultists, on how to stop independent science journalism, following what they considered a real catastrophe, when Harper’s “committed suicide” and “betrayed” them, by publishing an 11,000 word NIAID (Fauci) expose.
To say they went nuclear would be an understatement.
They speak, in this panel, of a fully censored science journalism culture, where only they train, educate, and mint the reporters, given permission to cover “science.” On the panel are Marilyn Chase from WSJ, the infamous and insufferable Laurie Garrett, Lancet editor Richard Horton (slightly more reasonable than the others,) and a smattering of AIDS activists from the US and South Africa.
Link to the panel discussion here.
If heads are going to roll, now, at long last, over Covid and Fauci’s gang—the whole culture of pre-Covid Fauci cultism, how his critics were stamped out and neutralized, must also be raised up. I haven’t the energy but I will continue to detail who they were and what they did to the best of my ability, though it triggers PTSD in me to even look at it.
They terrorized, bought out, corrupted and controlled all media long before Covid and they must be named. Not only the top fall guys (and culprits) on the “science” side.
We will be talking about, among others:
Jeanne Bergman
Gregg Gonzalves
John P. Moore
Laurie Garrett
Spencer Cox
Peter Staley (brother of Jes, of Epstein fame.)
Richard Jefferys
Benjamin Ryan
Housing Works
TAG
ACT UP
GMHC
AmFar
The Nation
and literally countless other individuals (paid state agents) and NGOs (money launderers.)
Now I have to get back to work on my project deadline.
If there were any justice in this world, Baric and Fauci should each be placed on a ventilator -- with arms and legs fully restrained -- and administered their own favored drug remdesivir, made by partner-in-crime Gilead Sciences, while FULLY CONSCIOUS but WITHOUT any propofol nor fentanyl to sedate them, so they will experience each and every excruciating breath until DEAD, just as they sentenced thousands upon thousands of innocents to be murdered in America's hospitals.
Hanging in the public square, a firing squad, the gas chamber, and the electric chair are much TOO MERCIFUL for them and their ilk.
Six years ago in 2020, just a few words from these demonic creatures could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, more likely many millions. But they made a choice TO LIE REPEATEDLY. When I read many Substack comments, it's no wonder people ask "how are these mass murderers still alive?" considering all that they have done to humanity.
Baric and Fauci have a very long list of accomplices. They just happen to be the lightning rods ... the human face of the EVIL in which they ALL participated ... and they are the worst on the list because, more than anyone else, they could have stopped the mass murder, they could have easily spoken out, but each made a choice to enable the mass murder to continue, and have lied over and over again to keep it going.
And they're still lying to this very day.
Yes, they are the worst mass murderers of all time.
God has his finger on you, Celia. Your dedication, persistence and above all else your loyalty to humanity and passion for truth has earned you your own choir in heaven when that time comes, many years from now.
My heart is breaking for humanity. How many, if any, will be left? All these people including those we should trust took the proverbial thirty pieces of silver for our betrayal. For Gods betrayal. I wonder if we will ever have vindication for carrying the light, and if we will ever learn to trust again.