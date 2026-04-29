The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
13h

If there were any justice in this world, Baric and Fauci should each be placed on a ventilator -- with arms and legs fully restrained -- and administered their own favored drug remdesivir, made by partner-in-crime Gilead Sciences, while FULLY CONSCIOUS but WITHOUT any propofol nor fentanyl to sedate them, so they will experience each and every excruciating breath until DEAD, just as they sentenced thousands upon thousands of innocents to be murdered in America's hospitals.

Hanging in the public square, a firing squad, the gas chamber, and the electric chair are much TOO MERCIFUL for them and their ilk.

Six years ago in 2020, just a few words from these demonic creatures could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, more likely many millions. But they made a choice TO LIE REPEATEDLY. When I read many Substack comments, it's no wonder people ask "how are these mass murderers still alive?" considering all that they have done to humanity.

Baric and Fauci have a very long list of accomplices. They just happen to be the lightning rods ... the human face of the EVIL in which they ALL participated ... and they are the worst on the list because, more than anyone else, they could have stopped the mass murder, they could have easily spoken out, but each made a choice to enable the mass murder to continue, and have lied over and over again to keep it going.

And they're still lying to this very day.

Yes, they are the worst mass murderers of all time.

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Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
13h

God has his finger on you, Celia. Your dedication, persistence and above all else your loyalty to humanity and passion for truth has earned you your own choir in heaven when that time comes, many years from now.

My heart is breaking for humanity. How many, if any, will be left? All these people including those we should trust took the proverbial thirty pieces of silver for our betrayal. For Gods betrayal. I wonder if we will ever have vindication for carrying the light, and if we will ever learn to trust again.

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