Paul Thacker’s in depth, detailed article here. (Paul Thacker is also the only person I know of who exposed the very dangerous Gregg Gonzalvez. Thacker knows what he did during Covid; I know what he did during AIDS, because he did it to me. He is in my opinion a government contracted “hit man,” paid to destroy careers and silence people who oppose government public health and “pandemic” agendas.)

Link here.

Gregg Gonzalves has been scrubbed from X.

Nation article (partly behind paywall) here.

And who is Gonzalves’ co-author John P. Moore?

Where do I begin?

“…we WILL crush you, one at a time, completely and utterly (at least the more influential ones…”

—John P. Moore, email to HIV positive Michael Geiger

Moore led this hideous panel in 2006, with an all star panel of Fauci-AIDS-later Covid cultists, on how to stop independent science journalism, following what they considered a real catastrophe, when Harper’s “committed suicide” and “betrayed” them, by publishing an 11,000 word NIAID (Fauci) expose.

To say they went nuclear would be an understatement.

They speak, in this panel, of a fully censored science journalism culture, where only they train, educate, and mint the reporters, given permission to cover “science.” On the panel are Marilyn Chase from WSJ, the infamous and insufferable Laurie Garrett, Lancet editor Richard Horton (slightly more reasonable than the others,) and a smattering of AIDS activists from the US and South Africa.

Link to the panel discussion here.

If heads are going to roll, now, at long last, over Covid and Fauci’s gang—the whole culture of pre-Covid Fauci cultism, how his critics were stamped out and neutralized, must also be raised up. I haven’t the energy but I will continue to detail who they were and what they did to the best of my ability, though it triggers PTSD in me to even look at it.

They terrorized, bought out, corrupted and controlled all media long before Covid and they must be named. Not only the top fall guys (and culprits) on the “science” side.

We will be talking about, among others:



Jeanne Bergman

Gregg Gonzalves

John P. Moore

Laurie Garrett

Spencer Cox

Peter Staley (brother of Jes, of Epstein fame.)

Richard Jefferys

Benjamin Ryan

Housing Works

TAG

ACT UP

GMHC

AmFar

The Nation

and literally countless other individuals (paid state agents) and NGOs (money launderers.)

Now I have to get back to work on my project deadline.