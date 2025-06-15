Share this postThe Truth BarrierNo Kings: A Rigged, Paid Uprising (As Usual) That Seems To Be Playing Out Like A Rigged, Paid UprisingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNo Kings: A Rigged, Paid Uprising (As Usual) That Seems To Be Playing Out Like A Rigged, Paid UprisingOn June 14, 2025, The Day After Israel's Strike On Iran, With Gaza Under Never Ceasing Bombardment, This Thing Is Sour, Wet, and IrrelevantCelia FarberJun 15, 2025124Share this postThe Truth BarrierNo Kings: A Rigged, Paid Uprising (As Usual) That Seems To Be Playing Out Like A Rigged, Paid UprisingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6311ShareArticle from Josh Who News here.All the Orgs listed here.Unbelievable.124Share this postThe Truth BarrierNo Kings: A Rigged, Paid Uprising (As Usual) That Seems To Be Playing Out Like A Rigged, Paid UprisingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6311SharePreviousNext
The vast majority of Americans are sick and tired of these astroturf “mostly peaceful” excuses to loot and destroy and deface property and prevent actually peaceful and actually hard working people from just getting on with their lives. And especially sick that these grifters are using OIR MONEY to do it.
There were a few Woodstock leftovers “protesting “ here in Antigua, Guatemala, but no one was paying them any attention. As it should be.