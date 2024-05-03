Here is all I want you to know, right now:
It has come to pass, at long last, after years of lost-ness, that I no longer feel lost.
That said, I don’t want to broadcast what that means—not yet.
Time-wise, it means this: Until Monday, I will be unavailable, and so for the first time, we are skipping our Saturday Zoom call.
We will resume the following weekend.
To everybody I have not communicated with—please know that I will be in a better position to do so, after Sunday.
Sounds like wonderful place to be.
(*wondering to self, “Could it be romance?” then admonishing, “Silly, stop projecting your own dreams!”*)
❤️
Glad to hear you are feeling more optimistic. I have been feeling better after surrendering. To what I am not sure but I can’t live or help others in the persistent sad state. Thank you for the music. I have found lots of comfort in one of your earlier ones, by Patrick Lenk, which I purchased and listen to often, even playing in my head as I drift off to sleep.