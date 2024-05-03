Here is all I want you to know, right now:



It has come to pass, at long last, after years of lost-ness, that I no longer feel lost.

That said, I don’t want to broadcast what that means—not yet.

Time-wise, it means this: Until Monday, I will be unavailable, and so for the first time, we are skipping our Saturday Zoom call.

We will resume the following weekend.

To everybody I have not communicated with—please know that I will be in a better position to do so, after Sunday.