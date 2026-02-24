It was posted widely on X this morning that former Norwegian PM Thorbjørn Jagland was hospitalized after a suicide attempt, in the wake of a criminal probe into his history with Jeffery Epstein’s network.

The story got very strange, very fast.

No Norwegian media outlet has published this as fact—not one.

In addition, no “mainstream” news outlet.

So first, I had the obvious thought: “Maybe it’s just an internet rumor.”

“Maybe it’s not true.”

The story was hovering in a twilight zone between “happened” and “didn’t happen,” and I became frustrated.

(I have a “day job” and I have to complete my work; But this will be quick, I thought.)

Searched via all media, Norwegian media, Grok etc etc.

Surely just a “hard to verify” kind of situation.

Very odd, I thought: That there were such sharply delineated landscapes on social media (and in online international media—) one where this suicide attempt happened, another where everything was quiet and uneventful as a Geiranger cow pasture.

I dug a little more.

TURNS OUT—(stop the presses) the Norwegian media conspired with Jagland’s legal defense to keep it under wraps.

It did happen—over a week ago.

If we are to believe this outlet “iNyheter.” (A relatively new Norwegian alternative media outlet.)



Article here, headline reads: “Here Is The Letter From Jagland’s Lawyer That Select Editors Received After The Suicide Attempt.



Times Now World (whatever that is) picked up on it:

The Norwegian press coverup makes it all way more serious, way more dark.

If true.

Critical paragraph from the Times Now World article linked above:





Not that you were sitting around persuaded of the integrity of the Norwegian press, only now to be colored shocked, by this post.

But still.

Wow.

My southern father would have said, “Put me on the hog train.”

Here it is again:

“Norwegian Editors Association and selected editors reached an understanding with Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, on February 17 that the incident would not be covered.”

See what’s happening? There is no such thing as “the media.”

There’s just all this stuff floating around, and/or disappearing, trying to shape your thoughts.

We now have either an in critical condition major Norwegian politician who Norway is hiding, or, possibly, a fake suicide, to make it impossible for him evade being investigated, and possibly bring down the Norwegian government, the Nobel Peace Committee, The Norwegian Royal Family, The Council Or Europe…shall I go on?

Link to article here.

To the rescue, partially, this bone dry Norwegian independent news outlet, Samfunn & Politikk. (Society and Politics.) I have no way of knowing who or what they are, but certainly, here you can find everything you ever wanted to know about more about Norway and Epstein—a very deep, dark “rabbit hole.” And in very dry tones, which helps in situations like this.

13 Instances of Jagland in The Epstein Files

Six possible meetings between Jagland and Epstein.

Article “Epstein’s Network: Israel and Norwegian Contacts,” here.

Epstein wanted to tell Putin and Lavrov, via Jagland, how to manipulate Trump?

“He must be seen to get something.”

This is the Master Spider/Master Spy, Epstein?

The observation is very banal and he can’t even, or refuses to, spell or punctuate.

Jagland is better but also can’t entirely bring himself to form proper sentences.

Maybe these people are all clinical idiots.

Did Jagland really attempt suicide, or are they sweeping him off stage?

Grok: “Western and global mainstream sources show zero confirmation of any hospitalization or suicide attempt.”

Grok is adamant that there is ZERO confirmation of this suicide attempt.

The letter from the lawyer published by iNyheter cites the family, respect, privacy, this difficult time, etc.

The head of the Norwegian Editors Association, when asked by iNyheter, denied everything. But iNyheter has the letter.

So now we are truly in Alice in Wonderland terrain.

Meanwhile:

According to Samfunn & Politikk, Epstein-linked Crown Princess Mette Marit, whose firstborn son (not from Prince Haakan) is standing trial for multiple rapes and assaults, needs a liver transplant, because her liver was destroyed by years of cocaine use.

But who could have dreamed Mette Marit was this dark?

“Soon people won’t be able to make new humans anymore.”

She’s so pretty—how can she be so depraved? And Prince Haakan is so handsome. And their furnishings are so tasteful.

I think the European monarchies are down to a thin veneer that only home decor magazines could care about or defend.

Article here.

Then there’s this whole thing, which I suppose makes a little more “sense” now:





Article here.



My sister and I watched, in abject astonishment, some months ago, the Netflix special “Royal Rebels,” and worried deeply about Marthä, who is spellbound by this man “Durek”who calls himself a Shaman, has been openly gay his whole life, but suddenly…not.

Equally openly, with pride we have not yet been instructed how to respond to, Durek states in the documentary that he is part lizard.

On a lower note of alarm, also in the Netflix special, we see him impatiently taking charge of the royal wedding— bossing all the Norwegian royals and staff around, accusing them of racism, calling them “boring,” and throwing hissy fits over “too much fish! on the royal wedding menu.

Marthä is too in love, or functionally masochistic, to be bothered by any of this.





The show treats rather blithely the suicide of Marthä’s ex husband, Ari Ben, father to her children, who apparently killed himself on Christmas Eve, feeling shunned, as Durek had displaced him. There had been photos of Durek with his arms around Ben’s daughters.

This is really and truly a family that seems designed for the downfall of all European monarchies.

Is that what is “really going on?”

In the special, Marthä is trying hard to absolve herself of her privilege.

Durek gets everything he wants, including less fish on the menu, and a crisis meeting with the King and Queen because of the way they looked at him when they were first introduced. He was probably wearing a fuschia fur cape and cowboy boots or something like that—but of course, the King and Queen stood accused of “racism.”

Royal Families can’t survive their own progressivism.

Prince Haakan was adored by all (including me) when he married the single mother with a drug past, Mette Marit, in 2001. It seemed so open, liberal. and democratic.

If Marthä is not in the Epstein orbit, maybe she and Durek will emerge as the most normal and healthy of the bunch. Could anybody, even Stieg Larsson, make this up?

Post Ends Here

