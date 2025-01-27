I’ve been told, again, that I apologize too much.

Do I?





I wish people would go after the people who apologize too little, or never, and tell them they don’t apologize enough.

I was told it “doesn’t serve me.”

I think I’m considerate but this is a criticism I get SO often that I guess I have to finally take it seriously.



I’m so tired of being told I apologize too much.

So probably, it’s true.

FINE.

I’ll stop apologizing.



Why am I so “triggered?”