I’ve been told, again, that I apologize too much.
Do I?
I wish people would go after the people who apologize too little, or never, and tell them they don’t apologize enough.
I was told it “doesn’t serve me.”
I think I’m considerate but this is a criticism I get SO often that I guess I have to finally take it seriously.
I’m so tired of being told I apologize too much.
So probably, it’s true.
FINE.
I’ll stop apologizing.
Why am I so “triggered?”
I DO probably apologize too much. This is just very confusing for me. I was raised to apologize all the time. And when my friends were rude to my mother they could NEVER come back. What friends? Kids who came over. American kids. Didn't say hello or thank you or anything. And I had hell to pay. Or my sister. I said thank you to my mother for every single thing, every morsel of food, everything. I suppose it's a "fawn" reflex that got stuck. Terror of people's anger.
FEMALE anger.
<3 You're great as you are.