The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Masha V. Tupitsyn's avatar
Masha V. Tupitsyn
9hEdited

We CAN blame the world when things go wrong if we are on the right path but are blocked by a demonically inverted, destiny-swapping dark matrix that is not accordance with and against Divine law. Faulting ourselves for failing in such a world is part of the inversion. We are not talking about normal circumstances here or having humility and self-awareness. We are talking about a completely disordered, fallen world. What normal person can "succeed" in such a world? All we see now is the opposite. People who know the truth are always being blocked and hitting a wall because of it. Steiner's head is scrambled here. I, for one, am not on the OCCULT path. And Thank God.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
9h

the apostle paul put it a lot more succinctly. 2 corinthians 6:9-10

As unknown, and yet well known; as dying, and, behold, we live; as chastened, and not killed;

As sorrowful, yet alway rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.

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