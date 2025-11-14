Notice To "The Alchemy Of Writing" Attendees: Be On The Lookout For An Email With The Zoom Link For Tomorrow's Class
Along With Details About A (Tiny And Voluntary) Homework Assignment
This will go out today, by 5 pm Eastern.
In comments beneath this post will be contact info, should anybody have questions or need help with anything.
Looking forward to tomorrow!
For those who have already signed-up to attend "The Alchemy Of Writing" online event (Sat, Nov 15th, 2-5pm EST (New York time)), Tom (tomkudla29@gmail.com) will be sending you the Zoom link.
For those who are interested in learning more about "The Alchemy Of Writing" and how to participate, the complete details are here:
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/the-alchemy-of-writing
~
This note from Celia was emailed out to the attendees:
Greetings all attendees for tomorrow's "The Alchemy of Writing" seminar and workshop.
I'm very pleased to have this opportunity to explore our topic at hand, together.
The first 1.5 hours will be primarily me presenting (with some breaks for questions.)
The second 1.5 hours we will turn it over to a group discussion.
Here is the "tiny, voluntary" homework assignment:
If you wish, and feel inspired: Find a sentence, just one, that you really like. Choose it from any source--novel, non fiction, play, poem, or anything at all--and think about why you like it. It need not be a dazzling sentence, it can be very simple. I just want you to focus on one line, and think about what makes you like it, or resonate with it.
Bonus assignment: Find a sentence that you do not like, and, same thing, think about why you do not like it. This way we begin to look closely at small fragments of writing and see what is "going on" in the line, and how it affects us.
Part of our time together tomorrow will be devoted to "the sentence," as a focal point for understanding how "the alchemy of writing" works.
Nobody has to chime in, it's not "homework," it's just a voluntary exercise in looking closely at fragments of writing.
Also: I will be recording the whole class, and the first half will be purchasable by people who wanted to attend but could not. The second half, where we are all talking amongst ourselves, will be sent to all participants, but not put on the internet.
I am not imparting esoteric wisdom, so much as opening up a space for us all to look at language, think about it, and talk about it. We will make discoveries together.
See you tomorrow!
Celia Farber
