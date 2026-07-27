I’ve been grappling with this for many years—how to avoid being poisoned by one’s own finger-pointing, exposé work, pushing over rocks to reveal worms, or what Owen Benjamin calls “the wolf,” in this clip.

At a certain point, a process both gradual and sudden, I could barely do the “calling out” anymore, because I couldn’t readily distinguish that frequency from the frequency of accusation, in the Bible.

I don’t think our problems as a society (America) can be solved with greenhouses. We have to become more loving. Relentlessly loving, to our neighbors. We have to lose our armor—our crafty forms of withholding in the name of appropriate boundaries.

Americans have lost too much simple kindness, and have to get it back, by any means necessary.

Clip here.

Very good stuff—finally we are reaching the inflection point of what we really need to be looking at.

Ourselves.