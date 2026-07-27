Now What? As Influencers Tire Of Wolf-Pointing, And Begin To Look Within
I’ve been grappling with this for many years—how to avoid being poisoned by one’s own finger-pointing, exposé work, pushing over rocks to reveal worms, or what Owen Benjamin calls “the wolf,” in this clip.
At a certain point, a process both gradual and sudden, I could barely do the “calling out” anymore, because I couldn’t readily distinguish that frequency from the frequency of accusation, in the Bible.
I don’t think our problems as a society (America) can be solved with greenhouses. We have to become more loving. Relentlessly loving, to our neighbors. We have to lose our armor—our crafty forms of withholding in the name of appropriate boundaries.
Americans have lost too much simple kindness, and have to get it back, by any means necessary.
Clip here.
Very good stuff—finally we are reaching the inflection point of what we really need to be looking at.
Ourselves.
Celia, it's been awhile since I've commented here, just read the pieces. I understand your message in this one, I don't object to it. We know there are all sorts of deceivers around and about each presents some truths, even many truths, with deceptions thrown in. It is up to us to discern which are which. None are pure, my observations, anyway.
1) Twatter has changed their access recently. Unless users have an account videos are not viewable anymore. I will not pay for it. Not one dime. It is Elon Musk's version of Freedom of Speech, which he's made clear is "Freedom of Speech doesn't mean Freedom of Reach." Twatter shadow-bans and calls it free speech. Say what you want, all you want, just into an empty room. Not my idea of free speech.
2) Substack has adopted Twatter's idea of free speech. It has quietly done the same thing to contrarian Stacks since the EU passed their censorship laws in 2022-2023. They are hidden from the larger platform, not recommended or suggested, users searching for subjects and topics, and even specific partial Stack names will not find the shadow-banned Stacks like Truth Barrier unless they enter in the exact Stack name. Substack's shadow-banning is designed to make monetization difficult unless you have an independent marketing plan to direct potential readers to it. This and all Stacks that violate "community standards" that are the same as Fakebook, Twatter and YourTub are hidden in what I've termed the Substack Ghetto.
We learned about his shadow-banning when Substack installed a stealth "automatic moderation" censorship setting on all Stacks on June 3, 2026. I notice that your Stack has not turned "off" the setting that you control on your Dashboard, since it was installed preset to "on,' it is an opt-out of censorship, not opt-in. I can tell because I see "replies hidden" at the bottom of this Stack. I don't see what would be so offensive that you would ban it. Mild profanity? Anti-authoritarian? Mis/mal/disinformation? I don't think it reflects your idea of speech that should be censored. Which I include shadow-banning as.
Maybe I'm wrong, the "moderation" feature is preset to SS's "community standards" but allows authors like you to customize them. So perhaps you have filters that the hidden reply triggered? Or more likely you've not turned off the autocensor that SS slid in on you without notice.
We're almost two months into it now and I'm surprised you have allowed SS to censor your Stack. Note that it doesn't say they are applying SS's "community standards" to censor. It says it is applying Truth Barrier's censorship standards. Whether you consciously agreed to them or not, by not turning the autocensor off you are agreeing to enforce them.
And while SS has graciously allowed us to opt-out...for now...it will take that option from us the more authors who agree to censor their own Stacks - that are themselves censored from the broader platform - don't turn the thing off. Like masking, it starts voluntarily, choice, but as more people agree to mask it becomes mandatory. The day will come when Substack pronounces that "95% of authors apply our community standards to their commenting feature. Since it is that popular we have decided to make our platform community standards apply to all publications and comments."
Unless we deny them that justification by refusing to apply their censorious intentions to our own Stacks, deny censorship by our own hands, that day will come...sooner rather than later. I urge you to turn the thing off. This isn't to make a threat, I know you don't care one way or other if I unsubscribe, I'm not a paying customer of your ideas, my economic reality prevents me, not personal. I like what you write and I'd like to continue to enjoy reading your Stack. But I made a vow when I saw the autocensor installed that I would unsubscribe to any Stack that retains the autocensor. My free speech principles trump the quality and enjoyability any author shares. It's that important to me. I don't care what the reply was about that is currently hidden. Whether I agree with it or not is immaterial. I don't see anything objectionable enough to censor. And hope you don't either. And will take heed of this comment to make the changes that you hopefully are just unaware of.
I shared this Alert about it a few days after the autocensor went live. It dispalys a screenshot of where and how to turn it off. The rest of it provides examples of what SS's "community standards" are as revealed by the SS Chatbot:
https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/alert-substack-shadow-banning-deployed
I hope you'll do what I consider to be the right thing. With my assumption that you also value true free speech. Not Elon Musk's version of it. Thank you for reading my concerns. I hope I'll be able to remain a (free) subscriber.
I can see the Owen Benjamin video on X but there’s no sound. When click on it a box comes up asking me if I want to join X. I do not.