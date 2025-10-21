NY Times' Gina Kolata, No Less, Concedes Autism Is Not Genetic: "The Genie Is Out Of The Bottle," Writes Dr. Toby Rogers
Toby Rogers’ article here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Toby’s the man! For anyone interested in what’s causing autism, hint— it’s not Tylenol, it’s the vaccines: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-vaccines-cause-autism-breaking
Just last month, congressional data showed how vaccinated kids are like 400% higher for autism, allergies, etc: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-a-congressional-hearing-revealed
It’s the vaccines
Gina Kolata is a know-nothing. Always has been.