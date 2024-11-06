Share this postNYT: "We Consider Trump Likely To Win The Presidency"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNYT: "We Consider Trump Likely To Win The Presidency"Polymarket: "Trump's Odds Are Up To 94.4%"Celia FarberNov 06, 202457Share this postNYT: "We Consider Trump Likely To Win The Presidency"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther263Share57Share this postNYT: "We Consider Trump Likely To Win The Presidency"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther263SharePrevious
Too big to rig. No doubt down ballot races will be twisted by rigging still, but with multiple point differences it is just too hard to steal it again. Kennedy was a factor. His teaming with Trump made a huge difference and if he gets HHS, he could be the most formative Secretary of any Cabinet position in modern history. Hope he and Trump can stay alive to lay some cable on the cabal.
Thank you for the optimistic posts. That's really helpful. I'm still traumatized by 2020 and am just now checking in with the election. Last time, in 2020 when we went to bed about midnight, felt assured of victory and woke up the next morning. Fingers crossed and prayers being prayed.