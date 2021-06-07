NYU'S Attempt To Defame And Censor Mark Crispin Miller Backfires On Them Daily
As He Stands Vindicated On All Matters Of Scientific Fact
“My definition of conspiracy theory is something that if true, you couldn't handle it. You call it a conspiracy theory because they wouldn't do that you think, the government wouldn't kill the president like that, that wouldn't happen. And that applies to all sorts of horrors that we've lived through since World War II.
I believe that what's happening n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.