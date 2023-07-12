Obscured "Science" Root Of American Pedophilia And Trafficking Plague: ALFRED KINSEY
And His Nemesis was Judith Reisman, PhD
“Child trafficking in the United States really begins much earlier than most people understand….I would have to say the Kinsey Reports laid the scientific foundation for abusing kids….This all comes from something..it emerges out of something.”
“There was no field of human sexuality education before Kinsey. None.”
—Judith Reisman, PhD
My review of Sound of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.