What a bore these people are. Boring? What makes somebody boring, then?
Predictability.
Just kill us the honest way, why don’t you?
This Waiting Room Of All You Shall Lose is really growing stale, after more than two years.
”CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that bank executives in the United States are concerned about the possibility of devastating Ru…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.