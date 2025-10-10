Special thanks to Håkan Waxegård for connecting me with my favorite PSY OP sleuth, Ole Dammegård. This is an outtake from an almost 3 hour interview—just a preview.

I’m starting, at long last, a conversation program, and was thrilled to have Ole Dammegård as my first guest. It was a fascinating conversation, that focused a lot on Dammegård’s discovery that both of his parents were almost certainly part of the NATO-Gladio-Stay Behind network in Denmark and Sweden. He devoted his life to seeing through lies, only to discover that his own life was founded on an illusion: His parents married, and had kids, as part of their cover story in the network. After years of research, and a visit from his father in a dream, he came to discover that it all led to forgiveness, healing, understanding, and love.

The full interview will run hopefully tomorrow.

You can watch Ole’s Charlie Kirk seminar, from Oct 9, at his website, here.

You can see “Crowds On Demand,” mentioned in the clip, here.