Share this postThe Truth BarrierOn A Lighter Note, A Surprise Coming, TomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOn A Lighter Note, A Surprise Coming, TomorrowTruth Barrier Store! Celia FarberMay 22, 202549Share this postThe Truth BarrierOn A Lighter Note, A Surprise Coming, TomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52ShareMy son and I made the first design for MYHA apparel, all 100% cotton. Launching tomorrow. 🥂49Share this postThe Truth BarrierOn A Lighter Note, A Surprise Coming, TomorrowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore52SharePreviousNext
Yeah!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I'm ready to buy!