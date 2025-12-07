The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
11h

But for Covid this day never would arrive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Alexandros Krampis's avatar
Alexandros Krampis
12h

I was excited until I got to "until infants are at least 2 months old."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture