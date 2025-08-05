The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MDickie's avatar
MDickie
4hEdited

Fascinating & very moving. I wanted to cry when I saw the mother camel crying. Maybe camels get postpartum depression too but the Mongolian culture figured out a resolution so the baby didn’t get rejected. Celia you always post such interesting stories!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill Sanchez's avatar
Jill Sanchez
3h

Animals of all breed have a profound and emotional response when songs are sung and played for them. I’ve seen a guy on Instagram that goes and plays a guy and sings to horses, cows, all kinds, and they all gather around him intently listening. It’s beautiful! Humans got so far removed from treating animals with reverence and respect (it went the other way), it’s really heartbreaking. What a wonderful tradition! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture