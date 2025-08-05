"One Of The Most Touching Scenes In The History Of Cinema."
Never Give Up; Fight For The Bond
You may have seen an outtake of this remarkable scene from the 2013 film The Story Of The Weeping Camel, which has circulated on FB. I was so taken with it, I went to find the scene itself, miraculously right there, on YouTube.
Fascinating & very moving. I wanted to cry when I saw the mother camel crying. Maybe camels get postpartum depression too but the Mongolian culture figured out a resolution so the baby didn’t get rejected. Celia you always post such interesting stories!
Animals of all breed have a profound and emotional response when songs are sung and played for them. I’ve seen a guy on Instagram that goes and plays a guy and sings to horses, cows, all kinds, and they all gather around him intently listening. It’s beautiful! Humans got so far removed from treating animals with reverence and respect (it went the other way), it’s really heartbreaking. What a wonderful tradition! ❤️